Hotel, restaurant and event space proposed along DI’s Beresford Creek

As Charleston continues to boom as an attractive destination for tourists and business, the expansion for hospitality in the Lowcountry becomes a high priority. Daniel Island may serve as a place of refuge by way of a newly proposed hotel, restaurant, event space and guest cottages.

In June, Daniel Island’s Architectural Review Board approved the conceptual design of a proposed hotel at 1995 Daniel Island Dr. and on Monday evening the City of Charleston Design Review Board voted 6-0 to approve the same design with some aesthetic revisions.

Next up, the hotel will undergo a preliminary submittal process through the city’s Technical Review Committee prior to obtaining final permits.

A 1,536 square foot single floor office building constructed in 1996 currently sits on a portion of the 1.5 acre site. That building is occupied by Beatty Management, a property management firm. The existing site is slated to be demolished.

The hotel would be located across the street from the former Blackbaud headquarters and the Old Charleston Battery soccer stadium, which is the future site of a 320-unit multifamily apartment complex called Nowell Creek Village.

Over the past 20 years, the 1995 Daniel Island Dr. has been home to a myriad of businesses and island celebrations. The building was the original sales center for Daniel Island Real Estate. It also served as the location of the inaugural Blessing of Daniel Island in 1997 around Thanksgiving. Over the years, the site housed an art school (Daniel Island Music and Arts) and a chiropractor’s office.

In May 2019, the 1.5 acre parcel was acquired by JT Industries from the Daniel Island Inn for $1.25 million. The properties previous owners included the Daniel Island Company.

According to DRB Administrator David Meeks, the scope of the project is piecemealed into four sections: The main building is scaled to be 11,200 square feet and three stories tall and will serve as the hotel, restaurant and event space. Four guest houses are planned at 8,500 square feet each. Two two-story cottages will be 866 square feet each. And, two two-story cabanas will overlook the marsh on Beresford Creek at 592 square feet each.

The design calls for a total of 38 units, along with 50 parking spaces. The developer is local King and Society Real Estate and the architect is local Neil Stevenson Architects, acclaimed in 2008 for Best In American Living Award’s “Best Urban Smart Growth

Neighborhood/Community Award.”

The owner was contacted for comment but was not reached by the time of this article’s publication. The developer and the ARB declined to comment due to the preliminary nature of the project.

The earliest the hotel could obtain permits would be by the fall. Construction would not break ground until next spring if all goes according to plan.