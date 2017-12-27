House District 99 Candidate Forum set for Jan. 4

The League of Women Voters of Charleston, in partnership with The Daniel Island News, will host a forum on Jan. 4, 2018 featuring the two candidates vying for the State House District 99 open seat.

All are welcome to join Daniel Island resident and Republican candidate Nancy Mace and Democratic candidate Cindy Boatwright at Philip Simmons High School auditorium as they answer questions submitted by audience members and the event’s co-sponsors.

“We will have questions submitted by the audience on cards before the forum begins,” said Melinda Hamilton, president of the Charleston League of Women Voters. “I’m going to moderate and will choose from the questions. Both participants will be asked to respond to the same question. It’s the traditional league format that we always use.”

With this forum, like the various others the league hosts, the goal is to educate residents on how to become better informed voters, explained Hamilton.

“We have an ongoing commitment to empower voters and defend democracy,” said Hamilton. “That’s the league’s mantra and that’s what we’re doing. We want people to be informed and we want to encourage them to participate in government by voting and by being informed voters.”

Additionally, Hamilton continued, the league hopes the forum drives more people to the polls for the election on Jan. 16.

“I hope, for one thing, that we’re going to see increased voter turnout and that people, because they are aware of the conversation at the forum and they come out to the forum themselves, they will be more apt to be informed voters and can make their opinion heard when they come to the polls,” she said.

With the political climate that exists today, both on a national and a local level, Hamilton added that it is vital to stay informed and get out and vote.

“It’s very important to be engaged in government and to vote, particularly at this point when we have so many things going on now in government,” said Hamilton. “The National League of Women Voters have said that our democracy is at risk and if we want to preserve democracy, we have to participate by voting and being informed voters.”

“This is an important election for the people of House District 99,” added Elizabeth Bush, editor of The Daniel Island News. “Our forum next month will give voters a great opportunity to become educated, not only about the candidates but about the issues that are effecting our district. We thank Philip Simmons High School for allowing us to host the event in their beautiful new auditorium – and we hope to see a full audience there to participate!”

For more information about the League of Women Voters of the Charleston area, to get involved or to see a schedule of forums, visit lwvcharleston.org.