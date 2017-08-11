House District 99 Republican Primary set for Nov. 14

The South Carolina House District 99 Republican Primary is just around the corner. How much do you know about the candidates running for the seat?

Below is a brief biography about each of the four contenders, as well as an explanation of their main campaign platforms. The primary will be held on Nov. 14 (a run-off, if necessary, will take place on Nov. 28) and the winner will face Democrat Cindy Boatwright in a special election set for January 18, 2018.

JARROD BROOKS

Town of residence: Daniel Island

Profession: Business and franchise consultant

Campaign message: Brooks’ platform is separated into three parts: State House reform, economic development and conservation and increasing efficiency within the government. If elected, he hopes to establish an independent council to review ethics violations of legislators; initiate term limits for the entire General Assembly to aid in the avoidance of career politicians; increase transparency in campaign funding reports and ethics filings; stand against new tax increases; support more solar and wind energy in the state; implement new checks on fraud, waste and abuse; and cut wasteful government spending.

Of interest: Although he has limited experience in politics, Brooks believes that the fiscally conservative skillsets he has acquired through his experience as a consultant will “translate well into statesmanship, progress, understanding and economic development for citizens,” his campaign website states.

Website: www.brooksforsc.com

NANCY MACE

Town of residence: Daniel Island

Profession: Commercial real estate agent for Keller Williams of Charleston

Campaign message: With her experience as a local businesswoman, Mace announced with her candidacy that her main focus would fall on “improving outcomes for the people of our district and this state – advancing common sense reforms aimed at making all of us safer, more prosperous and advancing the freedoms we cherish as Americans.”

Of interest: In 1999, Mace became the first female to graduate from the Corps of Cadets at The Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina. Before her current commercial real estate career, she owned a boutique technology, marketing and public relations firm. Former clients include then U.S. Representatives Tim Scott and Mick Mulvaney, S.C. State Senator Tom Davis, S.C. State Senator Larry Grooms and others. Mace also served as coalitions director and field director for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign during the 2016 presidential primaries.

Website: www.nancymace.org

SHAWN PINKSTON

Town of residence: Daniel Island

Profession: Attorney

Campaign message: Pinkston’s platform is triple-faceted: Lower taxes, better roads and accountability. If elected, he hopes to abolish the South Carolina Personal Income Tax; impose a spending cap in Columbia based on population growth; make the Department of Transportation a cabinet agency under the governor to ensure accountability; prioritize new projects based on population growth and needs; pass an ethics law that includes conflicts of interest and income transparency reporting; and lastly, end lawmakers’ ability to police themselves.

Of interest: Prior to becoming an attorney, Pinkston served in the US Army JAG Corps and attained the rank of captain. He also has experience working for elected officials at both the state and national level, previously serving as communications director for the first Republican President of the Kentucky Senate and communications director for the Honorable Ron Lewis (R-KY). He is also vice president of the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association (DINA).

Website: www.shawnpinkston.com.

MARK SMITH

Town of residence: Mount Pleasant

Profession: Mount Pleasant Town Council member; businessman.

Campaign message: Among Smith’s promises, if elected, are to work to advance ethics reform and support efforts to change the way power is garnered in Columbia; to focus on growing the economy by cutting government red tape and freeing up businesses to thrive; to protect tax dollars and cut wasteful spending; to fight to see that infrastructure improvements are need-based; to support school choice and expanded opportunities for all families; and to ensure law enforcement officers have the necessary training and equipment to keep seniors, working families and communities safe.

Of interest: As a Town Council member, Smith donated his salary to local non-profits that assist local children, families and seniors. He claims he has never voted to raise taxes or fees and has worked to create business-minded, conservative solutions to budgetary issues.

Website: www.votemarksmith.com.

DINA hosted a “meet and greet” with all House District 99 candidates on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at Church of the Holy Cross on Daniel Island. For complete coverage of the forum, be sure to check The Daniel Island News website at www.thedanielislandnews.com.