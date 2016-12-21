How do you celebrate the holidays?

From baking Christmas cookies to delivering treats to those who serve our community to lighting a menorah for Hanukkah, Daniel Island residents have a variety of ways to celebrate this joyful time of year. No matter how they choose to observe the holidays, they do it surrounded by the people they love. We asked some of our Daniel Island News readers to share with us their favorite holiday traditions. Below are their responses.

“Decorating the tree with the family.”

Anonymous submission

“Standing Rib Roast with Yorkshire Pudding on Christmas Eve and Roast Turkey on Christmas Day. Wood fires on the hearth every night till the New Year and all 4 children, spouses and all Grands present and accounted for.”

Submitted by Daniel Island residents John and Mary Gilsenan, parents of grown children Sean, Christopher, Ryan and Meghan.

“Christmas Eve service, family dinner, putting out cookies and reindeer food for Santa, and reading ‘The night before Christmas.’”

Anonymous submission

“All the Church services at Christmas time. Decorating my House for the Holidays and sending Christmas cards.”

Submitted by Betty Fant of Lexington.

“My daughter wraps the presents. We put up a tree and a menorah and decorate the entire downstairs. We make cookies, fudge and breads and drop them off at the fire station, the gas station and Orlando’s usually on Christmas Eve. My daughter can open one present on Christmas Eve and the rest on Christmas morning. Usually my parents come over Christmas day and we do the rest of our gifts then. Family dinner is usually lasagna.”

Submitted by Daniel Island resident Mindy Catlin, who will celebrate both Christmas and Hanukkah with her daughter, Maddie, and her parents, Cris and Phil Bernstein of Kiawah.

“Eating a great meal together with extended family and friends on Christmas Eve.”

Anonymous submission

“My father puts together gingerbread houses and all the grandkids decorate them on Christmas Eve.”

Anonymous submission

“My daughter & I have gone to see the Nutcracker Ballet ever since she was 5 years old. It’s now about 35 years we’ve been going. When she was young we gave her a nutcracker of her own & she’d take it with her to the ballet. My grown daughter lives in Charlotte so we go there to see the performance by the very professional Charlotte Ballet. This year it featured new sets & costumes due the generous gift from the McColl family.”

Submitted by Daniel Island resident Ruth Thorpe, who will celebrate Christmas with her husband, Lee, and daughter, Alicia Thorpe LaLone.

“Dinner and a movie.”

Anonymous submission

“Christmas Eve Ho Ho bag with the whole family. Kind of like doing stocking stuffers but sillier.”

Submitted by the Wright family of Daniel Island: Bill, Renee and Matthew.