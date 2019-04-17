How sweet it is!

Last month Daisy Troop 3305 met with the friendly staff at Daniel Island Dentistry to deliver Girl Scout cookies.

One of the troop leaders, Bayly Silverman, had responded to the dentist office’s request on social media to buy cookies — five boxes from each girl. Ten troop members, ranging in age from 5-7 years-old, attended wearing their blue Daisy uniforms.

Dr. Dana Blalock, DDS, who has had her office on Daniel Island for nine years, said she got the idea to buy and donate the cookies from a dentist friend in Seattle.

“It’s a great way to give back to the community,” she said.

Since it was a pleasant afternoon, Dr. Blalock and Dr. Lauren Fowler walked with the troop along Seven Farms Drive from their office to the Daniel Island Fire Station. There, they donated nearly 50 boxes of cookies to the dedicated first responders who work out of the building.

Captain Carl Morris and Firefighter Joshawa Bell greeted the girls at the station and let them explore and go inside the fire trucks. Morris, who has been with the city for 15 years, said between the firefighters, police officers and EMTs who rotate shifts throughout the day, he feels certain that the cookies will be eaten quickly.

When asked why firefighters like cookies, Kennedy Lisiecka, 6, said, “Because they work a lot and they’re hungry.”

“The firefighters can give it to other people whose food burned down,” added Lucy Reid, 6.

“This was such a great experience for our girls, and we’re grateful to Daniel Island Dentistry for this opportunity,” Silverman said.

Additionally, the dentist’s office threw a pizza party for the troop at their next meeting.

“We were able to support both our Girl Scouts and our first responders through this endeavor, and have a blast doing it,” said Dr. Fowler.

An act of generosity that benefits so many — what could be sweeter?