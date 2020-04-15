How will staying at home affect your electric bill?

With families at home, parents working remotely, online school, and devices running around the clock to keep people connected during the coronavirus shutdown, many customers are concerned that an increase in energy consumption will affect their utility bill.

Paul Fischer, public affairs specialist with Dominion Energy and a Daniel Island resident, said, “Our customers should not have to worry about losing service during this critical time. Therefore, Dominion Energy is suspending all service disconnections for nonpayment and waiving all fees for late payment reconnection.”

Still, Fischer recommends continuing to pay your monthly bill as usual, if you are able to do so, in order to avoid a big balance later.

“We know many of our customers are experiencing financial hardship during this crisis, and we will continue to do everything we can to help,” he said.

Fischer emphasized contacting Dominion Energy to ask questions and to discuss what payment options or plans would best match your budget and circumstances. Options may include extended due dates, monthly budget billing, or energy assistance.

For more tips and information, visit DominionEnergySC.com

Account access with an app

One less thing to worry about right now is having to pay a bill in person or through the mail. Managing your account online or with the Dominion Energy mobile app is a good idea – now more than ever. For everyone’s safety. The app also gives you 24/7 access to your account and provides an effective tool to fight against scammers.

Energy saving tips

• Wash and dry only full loads of laundry, and regularly clean the lint trap in the dryer to increase air flow.

• When possible, use a microwave, toaster oven or outdoor grill instead of a conventional oven, which not only uses energy, but can also raise the temperature in the kitchen and home.

• Replace furnace filters and keep interior doors open so as not to restrict air flow. This will help your heating and cooling unit run more efficiently.

• Connect multiple devices to a central power strip that can be easily turned off when devices are not in use. This includes work-related devices, phone and laptop chargers and computer monitors. Even when devices are turned off, they will still use a small amount of electricity if they are plugged into an outlet.

Did you know?

The biggest consumer of energy in the home is the heating and air conditioning. If possible, Dominion Energy recommends setting the thermostat to 68 degrees on cool days and 78 degrees on warmer days, but every degree lower when it’s cool, or higher when it’s warm, will increase your savings. “We want people to be mindful of the thermostat,” Fischer said, especially with fluctuating temperatures outside. A good rule of thumb: Find a degree and set it there.

Be aware of scammers

Scammers are trying to prey on customers’ fears and take advantage when people are at their most vulnerable, particularly during this crisis. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from Dominion Energy and demanding immediate payment to avoid a disconnection of service — simply hang up. It’s a scam.