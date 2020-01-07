Howling for homemade?

Fresh food diets are a trendy option emerging in the pet marketplace, but the idea of using raw foods dates back to the first domesticated dogs. A raw diet can include muscle meat, bone, organ meats, fish, raw eggs, vegetables, fruits, and yogurt.

Raw dog food formulated for commercial use was first developed in the 1990s with the goal of mirroring what dogs would eat in the wild, said Kate Lancaster, marketing coordinator at Hollywood Feed. The combination of fresh, raw foods are minimally processed, making them highly digestible and palatable.

“Fresh foods (sold in the refrigerated section) can be a good option for some pets,” Dr. Lynn Flood, veterinarian at Daniel Island Animal Hospital, said. “These diets tend to be more expensive than dry (kibble) diets and canned (wet) pet foods and have a shorter shelf life. A pet owner should ensure that the label includes a statement from the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) confirming that the diet is complete and balanced and intended for the appropriate life stage of the pet.”

Veterinarians can help their clients evaluate specific brands to determine if a food selection is a good fit for their pet.

Benefits of a fresh diet may include a reduction of allergies, shinier coats, healthier skin, cleaner teeth, higher energy levels, better hydration, and smaller stools. Bacterial contamination from handling raw meats is a risk.

Locally, Michael’s Barkery offers Primal Raw Food for dogs and cats. The owners of the pet boutique, 864 Island Park Drive on Daniel Island, recommend the brand because it closely mimics natural eating habits, it’s highly digestible, there are no synthetic ingredients and contains food-based vitamins and minerals, ingredients are sustainably sourced, and it’s good for weight control. Additionally, Michael’s Barkery offers healthy organic treats that are targeted to help with specific issues, such as bladder health and dental care.

Lucia’s Premium Pet, 162 Seven Farms Drive on Daniel Island, also is a local source for fresh pet food. Owner Katharine Matthews said, “At Lucia’s we sell a variety of fresh, raw foods for dogs and cats. Our employees feed their own pets raw diets so we not only have the knowledge, but the experience to guide you through the process.”

“My 50-pound, mixed breed dog, Lucia, is 17 years old with perfect bloodwork,” Matthews attested. “I attribute her longevity and health to raw feeding along with other natural wellness practices we promote at her namesake store.”

Matthews believes that raw food will continue to soar in popularity and will be a key element of pet nutrition in the future.

“Over the past year or so raw feeding has really taken off. Raw pet food has never been easier, safer, or more affordable. I only see the raw revolution catching fire more and more as people begin to fully grasp all the advantages,” she stated.

Home cooked diets are beneficial because recipes can allow for the diet to be custom made to the a pet’s preferences, health status, and with ingredients that are easy to source.

However, creating homemade raw meals from scratch may prove to be more challenging, costly, and time consuming, with more room for error.

“There are many recipes for home prepared pet diets available on the Internet and in books; however, the vast majority of these are inadequate and unbalanced,” reports the American College of Veterinary Nutrition. “The recipes are either vague in instruction, contain errors or omissions in formulation, incorporate potentially problematic ingredients, or feature outdated strategies for addressing specific disease conditions. They may also lack specificity about the exact amount to feed a particular size of pet. If you wish to prepare your pet’s food at home, consider getting a customized recipe and consultation with a board certified veterinary nutritionist. There is typically a charge for a consultation.”

To maintain proper nutritional balance, it’s also important that your pet is under careful veterinary supervision while a home cooked diet is being fed. This involves twice yearly examinations and blood work testing, or even more often in the case of pets with certain chronic medical conditions, according to Dr. Flood.