Huger/Cainhoy residents weigh in on Berkeley County needs assessment

On April 2, between three and four dozen Huger and Cainhoy area residents gathered in the historic Cainhoy Elementary School as part of a county-wide needs assessment. Berkeley County is in the qualifying stages of receiving a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). CDBG funds are required to “benefit low- and moderate-income (LMI) persons, aid in the prevention or elimination of slums or blight, or meet a community development need having a particular urgency,” according to HUD’s website. In a press release for the meeting, the county stated that community input could “potentially help fund projects such as infrastructure, public facilities, affordable housing and public service.” This was also the final in a series of public needs assessment sessions. An online survey is available through April 13 for Berkeley County residents to identify the biggest needs in their communities. At the meeting, Erich Chatham of community development consulting firm Civitas, LLC, discussed the specific uses of the CDBG program. “The county has always received or utilized block grants, CDBG funds, but until now, the county has always had to apply for funds through the State of South Carolina,” explained Chatham. “Now that Berkeley County has reached a total population of 200,000 and continues to grow rapidly, the county has now reached a threshold where they can become an entitlement community.” This means that the county will receive funds directly, as opposed to going through the State Department of Commerce. Because of the population size of Berkeley County, one million dollars per year would be given to the county for CDBG applicable projects. This would last for five years total, if the county successfully qualifies. Chatham showed concern that the funds would “not go very far.” Audience members agreed, with one resident yelling “the county’s too big for a million dollars” as he exited the elementary school. “As Berkeley County continues to grow, that allocation will continue to increase, but even the largest metros in the country only receive in the neighborhood of eight to 10 million dollars,” said Chatham. The Civitas representative explained that funds can cover several big applications, including clearing slum and blight, housing assistance, emergency repairs, and recovery following a natural disaster. Chatham added that funds can go to any program that benefits low to medium income citizens, in addition to other areas, so it can be used across the entire county. Some programs that could benefit from the funds are groups that aid the elderly, disabled adults, abused women and children, or homeless. In the Q&A period of the meeting, Cainhoy/Huger residents asked questions about the specifics of the program. Marion Turner, a member of the Berkeley County’s Planning Commission, inquired how information about the CDBG would get to citizens. Chatham responded that, in addition to an email and information available on the county’s website, paper copies of the results will be available at the community center. Resident Sybil Mitchell asked how the program will impact citizens with heirs’ property. Chatham said that there are similar programs in place for other counties that deal with this matter effectively. “There are ways to make improvements to heirs’ properties, where you’re able to determine that the individual or individuals applying for the funds have the authority to make improvements on the heirs’ properties,” he explained. “How important is it [for] the constituents to complete the upcoming census?” Pam Mitchell asked. Chatham answered by saying that the census is very important to the process of receiving the correct funds. “All of this is based on population,” he said. “CDBG funds is a strict allocation primarily based on the population of our community, Berkeley County.” One resident asked if the funds could heal the bumpy gravel back roads in Berkeley County. “We have some terrible roads. You have to drive zig-zag most of the time,” she said to some chuckles in the crowd. “It doesn’t exclude improving or paving,” responded Chatham. “Public roads would be eligible in those areas where the primary beneficiaries or the people primarily using that road would be in areas that are low to moderate income.” The speaker immediately clarified that fixing roads would be too costly for CDBG funds to handle. “We only get a million dollars of funds, so it’s unlikely that we’re going to do be doing a lot of gravel road to paved roads in the rural areas.” Marilyn Varner asked if faith-based programs could use CDBG funds. Chatham said they could, as long as the program is generally open to the public. Berkeley County residents are encouraged to complete the survey at the following link to inform officials about the biggest needs in their areas: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/berkeleycountycommunitysurvey.