Human bones discovered in Wando River

A fisherman got a big surprise last Thursday evening when he discovered what appeared to be a coffin and human bones near where the Wando River and Nowell Creek meet.

Nowell Creek connects from the Wando River with Beresford Creek and Clouter Creek to form the northern water boundary of Daniel Island and eventually meets the Cooper River.

According to Berkeley County Chief Deputy Coroner Darnel D. Hartwell, officials do not suspect foul play and believe the bones to be about 100 years old.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, along with DNR, assisted the coroner’s office with the recovery of several bones. The coroner’s office explained that they were not sure if the bones were in the old and rotten coffin, but that is what they suspect.

Hartwell said his office is currently scheduling divers to excavate the site and is not releasing the exact location of where the coffin was found until investigators secure it, noting a high degree of interest from history enthusiasts.

The area is only exposed for a very short period due to the tide, limiting visibility of the coffin.

Hartwell said that the bones will be sent to an anthropologist and/or forensic pathologist for further examination.