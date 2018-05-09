Humanities Foundation hosts 'Back to School Bash' at DI affordable housing communities

To celebrate the start of another school year, the Humanities Foundation, in conjunction with The Church of the Holy Cross of Daniel Island, hosted its 3rd Annual National Night Out and Back to School Bash for their affordable housing communities of Seven Farms Apartments and Seven Farms Village on Aug. 13. Participants enjoyed food, music, fun and giveaways.

Residents of the foundation’s family and senior properties, along with neighboring members of Holy Cross Church, enjoyed cooking-out together, while children bounced to the music of DJ Rob of Star 99.7 FM in a jump castle provided by the Church.

To top off the evening and to better prepare the children for their first day of school, each child was given a brand new pair of tennis shoes and a backpack stuffed with school supplies.

“It was a great cookout, and it was so good to see so many of the residents and our church members having a fun time socializing together,” said Rev. Jonathan Bennett, associate rector and Daniel Island campus pastor at Church of the Holy Cross. “Holy Cross Church is really glad to serve our neighbors at Seven Farms Apartments and Seven Farms Village however we can. We are truly blessed by the friendships we’re forming with the residents and plan to do more activities together in the future,”

In addition, the Charleston Police Department was able to allocate three officers to mix and mingle for National Night Out, including Police Chief Luther Reynolds.

“Great fellowship, great community!” stated Chief Reynolds when asked to comment on the day’s activities. “I had a blast listening to music, eating hotdogs, and meeting the residents and children of Seven Farms, as well as the folks from the Holy Cross Church. The highlight of my evening was being able to see the smiling faces of the children as they received new shoes and book bags to start their year. I also was impressed with the depth of kindness and humanity shown. Tremendous hearts were present, those that ‘give-back’ to the community. A community I am proud to be a part of and I look forward to being more involved in the days to come.”

Tracy Doran, president of the Humanities Foundation, expressed her gratitude to all who contributed to the success of the Back to School Bash.

“We are grateful for our neighbors, The Church of the Holy Cross, and community partners who dedicate their time, energy and resources for the betterment of our communities,” noted Doran. “We strive to collaborate, to improve the overall quality of life for our residents and nurture the potential of the children residing in our communities. Together, we can make a difference.”