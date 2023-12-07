Hundreds of new residential housing units up for review

This week there are several developments coming before the various City of Charleston boards and committees. Below are those items as well as results, if any, from the prior week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.

UPCOMING: CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

July 20: Woodfield Daniel Island 3 – Review of revisions to previously approved site plan for new multifamily development, 175 units on 6.3 acres at 2058 Daniel Island Drive.

July 20: Woodfield Point Hope 3 – Site plan for a mixed-use development on 44.6 acres with 360 units at 1260 Clements Ferry Road.

July 20: Berkshire on Clements Ferry (Point Hope-Goldfinch Tract) - Site plan for mixed-use development, 192 units on 62.86 acres.

July 20: Point Hope Medical Building - Site plan for medical office building on 10.2 acres at 1236 Clements Ferry Road.

July 20: Point Hope Site 10A – Site plan at 1260 Clements Ferry Road for five commercial buildings with associated parking and utilities.

July 20: Point Hope Townhouses (Ashton Residential) – Two items: Preliminary plat and road construction plans for townhome development at 1236 Clements Ferry Road, 110 units on 42 acres.

July 20: Tuxbury Farm Tract - Concept plan for major subdivision, 83 lots on 15.1 acres.

UPCOMING: BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS – ZONING

July 18: 51 Watroo Point - Request variance from Sec. 54-263 Daniel Island PUD Master Plan zoning regulations to allow a 12-sf. porch addition encroachment into the 20-ft. visual buffer zone.

UPCOMING: DESIGN REVIEW BOARD

July 17: Fairchild (at the I-526 east bound ramp) - Conceptual approval for a new townhome community with 30 units, 18 two-story units and 12 three-story units.

RESULTS: CITY OF CHARLESTON BD. OF ZONING APPEALS – SITE DESIGN

July 5: 523 Spring Hollow Drive/Cainhoy - Request a variance from Sec 54-327 to allow the removal of one grand tree. Results: Approval with conditions: 1-1 replacement for a 31” Live oak tree in the form of three (3) - 2 ½” caliper trees to be planted on the lot and the residual inches on HOA areas and/or as a contribution to the City’s Street Tree Program ($295 per 2.5 inches). Must submit a landscape plan for staff review and approval and a grading plan for the rear portion of the lot approved by engineering.

REGULARLY SCHEDULED CITY & COUNTY MEETINGS

Berkeley Co. Bd. of Education meets the first and third Monday of each month. Executive Committee meets at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Berkeley Co. Council meets fourth Mon. of each month, 6 p.m., Berkeley County Admin. Blg., 1003 Hwy 52, Moncks Corner.

City of Charleston Council typically meets the second and fourth Tues. of each month, 5 p.m., City Hall, 80 Broad Street, Charleston, SC and/or virtually via Conference Call #1-929-205-6099; Access Code: 912 096 416. Exceptions: Summer Schedule - 3rd Tues. of June, July, and August; December meetings on the 1st and 3rd Tues. Dates and locations subject to change.

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee meets every Thurs. at 9 a.m.via Zoom.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Site Design meets the 1st Wed. of each month at 5 p.m. via Zoom.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Zoning meets the 1st and 3rd Tues. of each month at 5:15 p.m., except for January and July when no meeting is held on the 1st Tues.

City of Charleston Design Review Board meets the 1st and 3rd Mon. of every month at 4:30 p.m.

City of Charleston Planning Commission meets the 3rd Wed. of every month at 5 p.m.

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review – Large projects meets the 2nd and 4th Wed. of every month at 4:30 p.m.

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review – Small projects meets the 2nd and 4th Thurs. of every month at 4:30 p.m.