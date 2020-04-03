Hungry? Clements Ferry area offers plenty of food choices

Business is booming on Clements Ferry Road and along SC Highway 41. To meet the growing demand, the area offers a wide range of culinary options. From pizza to seafood, even the pickiest palates can find something tasty to try.

Wando River Grill

133 Nautical Lane

The Wando River Grill is the only waterfront restaurant on the Wando. The outdoor patio offers a spectacular water view that can be enjoyed while sipping cocktails or savoring the seasonal menu that features fresh and local seafood, an assortment of small plates, soups, salads and a variety of appetizing entrées.

Customers arriving by water can dock their boat and enjoy a leisurely meal or get it to go. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the sand volleyball court, outside gazebo, and corn hole. During the summer, outdoor live music entertains diners.

The Anchor Room, located above the Wando River Grill, can accommodate groups of over 100 and is a scenic venue for weddings, receptions, and special events.

Swig & Swine

2379 SC-41

With four locations across the Lowcountry, Swig & Swine’s most recent spot off SC Highway 41 offers customers a bounty of barbecue options. Owner Anthony Dibernardo always had a passion for cooking; he started his career as a banquet cook at age 14. Dibernardo brings his experience and expertise as a pitmaster to slow cook meat and bring out the natural juices and savory smoked flavor.

The restaurant serves specialty cocktails and flights of bourbon at the bar, and also offers full-service catering.

Dibernardo said, “Our Highway 41 Swig & Swine neighbors mean so much to us. This location is special because we’re a part of the Shipyard Park baseball community. We love to serve the teams that play there, both from in town and out of town, their families and all of our great neighbors.”

Lowco Café

1171 Clements Ferry Road

Lowco Café has the freshest coffee around since their coffee beans are roasted next door at Lowcountry Coffee Roasters. Opened in February 2017, Lowco Café serves fresh breakfast sandwiches that are baked in-house, as well as delicious muffins and scones. The cafe has a daily lunch deal for $9.99 that includes your choice of a roast beef, ham, BLT or turkey sandwich, chips and a drink. Thursdays are especially sweet — the cafe offers a free cookie with every Lowco beverage purchased.

Lowco Café General Manager Christina Corsino explained why they chose their location. “We chose Clements Ferry because we live in Mount Pleasant and because of all the growth. We knew we were coming into the area early before a lot of the road construction and commercial residential development. We wanted to establish our reputation and get a stable footing in the community as more and more people and businesses move here,” she said.

Joey Tomatoes

1190 Clements Ferry Road

Joey Tomatoes brings an authentic East Coast style deli to the Lowcountry. The friendly staff is eager to help customers peruse the extensive menu that includes artisan sandwiches and breakfast burritos. The family operated establishment only uses fresh local produce and makes fresh mozzarella cheese daily to create mouthwatering meals.

The grab and go deli is perfect for customers who want to bring a taste of Italy home. Joey Tomatoes sells specialty items from around the world — tasty bread imported from New York City, fresh meats and cheeses from Italy, and specialty oils and vinegars from all over Europe.

Food is available for take out, or stay and enjoy the family friendly atmosphere. Wine and beer is available to compliment any meal. If you want a little Italy at your next event, Joey Tomatoes offer full catering.

Zavarella’s

1937 Clements Ferry Road

Zavarella’s locally owned pizza shop celebrated its one year anniversary on Feb. 28. Owner Nick Mead’s menu is inspired by his grandfather, Venanzio Zavarella, and his family. Mead wanted to honor “Papa” Zavarella’s legacy so he opened the restaurant in his name. “Growing up, every Sunday we spent at PaPa and Ma’s house, eating our big Italian family dinners. It was our family time and PaPa and Ma loved to cook,” said Mead.

Zavarella’s hearty homemade recipes have customers returning again and again, and the unique, made-from-scratch, square-style pizza is a favorite.

But Zavarella’s serves much more than pizza, with homemade lasagna, bread and pastas on the menu. They grind their own pork and beef, and the steak sandwiches are made with tender New York strip. Be sure to try the tasty pepperoni rolls and stuffed breadsticks for an Italian treat. Zavarella’s also offers catering and delivery.

Dog & Duck

1937 Clements Ferry Road

The local owners of Dog & Duck already ran two successful locations before opening their new restaurant on Clements Ferry Road last July. Alli Bradley, co-owner, said the location will continue Dog & Duck’s tradition of giving back. “We are excited to be serving another part of the community with our family friendly atmosphere … We are active in supporting our community through school sponsorships and our annual golf tournament.”

The menu specializes in sandwiches, tasty tacos, hot dogs, and flavorful wings. The kid friendly restaurant also has special options sure to delight younger diners. The cozy patio is perfect for watching sports on the big screen with friends and family, while the outdoor porch is a great place to bring your pooch. Entertainment includes trivia and bingo nights. Dog & Duck Clements Ferry Road is open daily for lunch, happy hour, and dinner.

Jersey Mike’s Subs

1721 Clements Ferry Road

Jersey Mike’s serves seriously awesome subs on freshly baked bread. Each sandwich is made to order with fresh veggies and meats sliced to perfection. Customers can opt for “Mike’s way” — which uses a red wine vinegar and olive oil blend — to give a sub that extra zing. The casual dining atmosphere is great for fast family meals.

Local franchise owner Ryan Delman opened the Clements Ferry location for several reasons. “We are Daniel Island residents and love the community. We saw the potential to grow with the Cainhoy community as the development takes place now and the next 20 years,” he said. “I have been with Jersey Mike’s Subs for 23 years. Our company has always been about our surrounding community and supporting locals, another important reason why we built this location.”

Tokyo Express

2500-G Clements Ferry Road

In the mood for Chinese or hibachi-grilled food, but don’t have a lot of time? Tokyo Express has take out or dine in, and can quickly cook up everything from fried rice to hibachi chicken. Lunch specials are available Monday through Saturday. From seafood dishes to vegetarian options, Tokyo Express’ extensive menu has something for everyone.

Hardee’s

2490 Clements Ferry Road

& Bojangles

2514 Clements Ferry Road

Limited time? Find familiar fast food favorites at Bojangles and Hardee’s, conveniently located along Clements Ferry for a quick fill-up for busy lifestyles. Bojangles is famous for its Cajun spiced chicken and buttermilk biscuits, and breakfast options are available all day. Hardee’s serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a variety of fast food options from charbroiled Angus burgers and chicken tenders to fries and milkshakes.

Hardscoop Distillery

2030 Wambaw Creek Road

If you’re in the mood for an adult dessert, stop into Hardscoop Distillery for some tasty 16 Proof ice cream. This isn’t your child’s ice cream parlor. Charleston’s homegrown Hardscoop uses local ingredients to create a one-of-a-kind alcohol experience. Be sure to try their seasonal flavors. Ice cream never tasted so grownup.