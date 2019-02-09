Hurricane Dorian Updates

For our most recent updates on Hurricane Dorian, please check The Daniel Island News Facebook page. Posted here is an update from the Daniel Island POA, with great links for additional information and current updates. We will continue to post updates to our Facebook page.

Hurricane Dorian will impact our area within the next few days. On Sunday, September 1st, Governor McMaster ordered an evacuation beginning Monday, September 2nd at 12 PM for Colleton Zones A, B; Beaufort Zone A; Jasper Zone A; Charleston Zones A, B, C; Dorchester Zone D; Berkeley Zones B, G; Horry Zone A, and Georgetown Zone A.

McMaster has also ordered a lane reversal for Interstate 26 west from Charleston to Columbia also set to begin Monday, September 2nd at 12 PM.

We would like to remind you to take the following precautions:

Daniel Island is in Charleston/Berkeley County Evacuation Zone B https://www.scemd.org/prepare/know-your-zone/

Be sure to check around the entire perimeter of your residence and secure or bring inside any exterior items such as trash cans, recycling bins, planters (both hanging and potted), yard art, furniture, grills, bird feeders, basketball hoops, sports goals & other play/recreational equipment and any other loose items that could damage your property or neighboring properties or become life threatening projectiles.

All builders and contractors have been asked to remove or secure their dumpsters with a cover and to remove or secure all port-o-lets and loose materials at job sites. If you are having personal renovations or remodeling at your home, please remind your contractors/builders about these items.

Please refrain from putting trash and yard debris to the curb until further notice.

In the event you lose electricity, notify Dominion Energy of power outages.

Make sure you have an adequate supply of canned goods, bottled water, radio, cell phone, portable charger and batteries. If you do not have bottled water on hand, fill a bathtub or sink with fresh water

The City of Charleston Citizen Service Desk is available at 843-724-7311 to answer residents’ questions regarding the hurricane. Additional hurricane preparedness information can be found on the city’s Hurricane Information website at http://www.charleston-sc.gov/hurricane-information or at www.scemd.org and in the downloadable Hurricane Preparedness Guide.

Beginning at 8 AM Monday, September 2nd, the City of Charleston will have a limited supply of free sand and bags available for residents to build their own sandbags. Residents should bring their own shovels for assembly. Staff will be on-site to provide assistance, as needed. Daniel Island’s location for sandbags will be the gravel lot of the Volvo Car Stadium (161 Seven Farms Drive) A limit of 10 sandbags per car will apply to all residents visiting this location. To purchase additional sandbags, citizens should contact a local home hardware store.

The POA Field Operations Staff will begin the process of preparing for Hurricane Dorian on Tuesday, September 3rd for all of our common areas, pools, boats landings and other amenities.

When the pools are closed, in order to safely secure them, the entry doors will not be accessible. At that time, please stay out of the pool areas for your safety as the water will not be maintained to the levels needed for safe swimming.

Once the decision for closure of the boardwalks, boat landings and docks has been made, please stay off of the boardwalks, out of the boat landings and off of the docks throughout the community until inspectors have looked at these areas and reopened them post storm.

Make necessary accommodations for pets.

Any tree on someone’s personal property or in the right of way in front of their property is their responsibility to remove if fallen. If a tree must be removed, please send a picture to reportaproblem@dicommunity.org along with the species of tree if known. This information is helpful should the tree need to be replaced.

Residents should review personal safety and hurricane preparedness plans, local evacuation zones and locate the nearest hurricane evacuation routes.

For the safety of our POA team, the POA office will remain closed until the local and state authorities declare it is safe to return.



For downed power lines, tree limbs, trees or other large debris that you may encounter in the streets or roads, please call 911 to report them. Downed or damaged City street trees, which are located between the curb and sidewalk should be reported to the City of Charleston Urban Forestry Division Manager, Clark DeCiantis at DeCiantisF@charleston-sc.gov or call Office: (843) 724-7148 or Mobile: (843) 509-9410.



For all other issues regarding POA maintained property, for example, boat landings, pools, trails, parks (other than Governors, Freedom or Etiwan), common areas, or ponds, please email reportaproblem@dicommunity.org. Any information you can send, including address/location of the issue and a photo of the problem is appreciated.



Important Contacts



Police & Fire –

24/7 NON-EMERGENCY - 843-743-7200.

*FOR POLICE OR FIRE EMERGENCIES ALWAYS DIAL 911

Traffic & Transportation (To report traffic lights that are out or downed stop signs)- 843-724-7368



Phone, Cable & Internet Service

AT&T - 800-288-2020

Home Telecom - 843-277-7307



Electric & Gas

South Carolina Electric & Gas - 1-800-251-7234

