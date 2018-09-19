Hurricane Florence sidesteps the Lowcountry as it slams through the Carolinas

The predictions were all over the place in the days leading up to Hurricane Florence’s landfall. The storm strengthened one day to a strong category four, but weakened the next to a category two. One forecast had it striking Myrtle Beach, and then, for a short period, a few models predicted it might hug the coast and head south, making landfall in Charleston.

Luckily for the Holy City and Daniel Island, Hurricane Flo spared the Lowcountry much of her wrath, following a track that dragged it through the bottom of North Carolina before slowly marching through South Carolina as a tropical storm.

Early damage assessments from the City of Charleston and Berkeley County report that complications from the storm were very minimal. The Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association said in a newsletter that Daniel Island pulled through the storm very well, with only a few downed tree limbs and minor debris to report.

“We anticipate that everything should be back to normal (this) week,” stated the POA newsletter.

Although the hurricane’s track shifted frequently last week, several Daniel Island businesses remained open, even after Governor Henry McMaster ordered a mandatory evacuation beginning at noon on Tuesday.

“There’s no reason for us not to stay open,” said Orlando’s Pizza manager Peter Baird. “We didn’t put any pressure on any employees to come in. It was whoever could come in, wanted to come in, we made it work like that. We altered our menu to our kitchen staff and our front of the house staff to make sure it wasn’t overwhelming for them.”

Orlando’s closed Friday night and reopened Sunday. Baird said that business was great during the week before the storm.

In the days leading up Florence’s landfall, the Daniel Island Animal Hospital was busy ensuring that pets headed to shelters had proper vaccinations and filling prescriptions for anxiety medications so animal companions could make it through the storm. The hospital closed on Wednesday evening and reopened on Monday, September 17.

“As it gets close to actual storm time, our clients don’t need us quite as much, so at that time, we choose to close and let our employees do their own preparations,” explained Practice Manager Abby Suiter.

Due to the medical evacuation ordered by Governor McMaster, assisted living centers Summit Place of Daniel Island and Wellmore of Daniel Island were required to evacuate. Residents of Summit Place were transported to The Laurels & Haven in Highland Creek in Charlotte, North Carolina. “As the premier senior housing provider in Charleston, Wellmore of Daniel Island is always prepared for catastrophic events such as Florence,” stated Josh Thompson, Wellmore’s chief marketing officer. “By having the best team members and systems in place everything went fantastic with the evacuation and return to our community.”

The Hampton Inn on Daniel Island provided discounted rates on rooms to members of the City of Charleston Police Department and employees of the Daniel Island Publix, which stayed open most of the week.

“We heard they were staying open for us and everyone else in the community so we wanted to give back to them as much as possible,” said Hampton Inn Sales Manager Kelli Barnhart about the decision to help Publix employees.

The only time that the grocery store was closed during the hurricane’s descent on the Carolinas was Friday evening.

“Our goal has been to find the best balance between serving our communities’ and customers’ needs while ensuring our associates’ safety is never compromised,” said Publix Community and Community Relations Manager Kim Reynolds. “With this goal in mind, stores that can safely be operated by associates who are willing and able to come to work will remain open.”

The Refuel gas station/convenience store on Daniel Island was also able to remain open during much of the week, closing only on Saturday. The Circle K on the island closed for two days, according to a staff member there.

“The residents of Daniel Island are very grateful to the businesses that remained open through the week leading up to the storm weekend,” said resident Harmon Feig. “It showed how caring and concerned they were for us all.”

While it’s a relief for many to know that Daniel Island sidestepped another hurricane, some citizens have turned their attention to places less fortunate.

“The National Weather Service told us this would be a very dangerous storm, and unfortunately that turned out to be true for many just to our north,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg in a September 15 City update. “Here in Charleston, we were blessed to be spared the direct hit, but we’re praying for those who were not, and stand ready to send help in the coming days to assist with the recovery efforts.”

Only 200 miles away, Wilmington, North Carolina saw the worst of Hurricane Florence’s capabilities. Rising floodwaters cut off the city’s road access, with several news outlets describing the town as an island.

Southport, North Carolina is inaccessible by land, requiring emergency personnel to airdrop supplies like fuel, food, and water into the city.

By Monday, September 17, the storm’s death toll reached 17 people.

In response to the weather event, Two Rivers Church of the Daniel Island/Cainhoy Peninsula area is preparing hygiene kits and school supply kits for victims of Florence (as well as victims of the recent typhoon in China and the Philippines). Shelters, community centers, churches, and disaster aid stations in North Carolina will distribute these provisions for free.

“As coastal residents, we know all too well the terror and destruction that hurricanes can bring,” said Reverend Wendy Hudson-Jacoby, the church’s pastor. “In the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, we thank God for the storm dissipating before it impacted the Lowcountry, while at the same time we pray for those in North Carolina who have suffered tremendous loss.”

“We also know that we aren’t the only people who live near an ocean,” she added. “While we’ve been watching and waiting for Hurricane Florence, we also pray with our siblings and friends in the Philippines as they deal with the effects of Typhoon Mangkhut.”

Donated supplies can be left at The Daniel Island News office (225 Seven Farms Drive, Suite 108, on Daniel Island) or Lowco Cafe and Clements Ferry Alterations on Clements Ferry Road.

Although Florence showed mercy to Daniel Island and the Tri-County area, residents are always warned that future storms could be devastating.

“Never underestimate the power of a hurricane,” said Daniel Island POA Field Operations Manager Chris Hamil. “It’s more than wind. Flooding can be devastating. Plan well ahead of time, prepare ahead of time, and always let loved ones know where you are going.”