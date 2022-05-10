Hurricane Ian lashes SC after dismantling Florida

By the time Hurricane Ian reached South Carolina, after making a devastating landfall in southwest and central Florida as a destructive Category 4 packing winds of 150 mph and knocking out electricity to 2.6 million homes and businesses, it had downgraded to a Category 1.

Hurricane Ian’s second landfall took place south of Georgetown in the afternoon of Sept. 30.

Hurricane Ian carried maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane inundated beach towns and residential neighborhoods with flooding from storm surges and heavy rainfall.

Downed trees were a common theme all across the Lowcountry, including Daniel Island. Power outages affected approximately more than 200,000 customers across the Palmetto State Friday evening.

Hurricane Ian’s death toll is confirmed at 78 fatalities across Cuba, Florida and North Carolina, according to the Associated Press. No storm-related deaths were reported in South Carolina.