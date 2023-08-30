Hurricane Idalia Updates from City of Charleston & Berkeley County

Berkeley County Prepares for Impacts from Idalia, Update #3 at 2:20 pm Aug. 30:

As Idalia approaches, Berkeley County remains under a Tropical Storm Warning, which means Tropical Storm force winds are possible within the next 36 hours, along with a Flood Watch and Tornado Watch. Tidal Berkeley, which includes Daniel Island and surrounding area, is additionally under a Hurricane Warning, which means Hurricane force winds are possibly within the next 36 hours.

County leaders and Emergency Management officials continue to monitor Idalia, which is likely to be a wind and rain event for Berkeley County, starting late Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday morning. Expected rainfall is 4 to 8 inches. Other potential impacts from Idalia, including risk for tornadoes and storm surge, remains low at this time for Berkeley County.

LANDFILL / CONVENIENCE CENTERS: All facilities are closing at 4:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, August 30, and will remain CLOSED Thursday, August 31. To prevent potential overflow later in the week at the Landfill and Convenience Centers, Berkeley County officials are encouraging those (who are able to do so safely) to drop off any storm and yard debris at the Landfill and Convenience Centers on Friday and Saturday, when all locations will operate by their normal hours. The Landfill and Convenience Centers are for Berkeley County residents only. A valid ID is required and will be checked. Facilities only accept residential waste, not commercial waste. The Landfill accepts commercial waste.

FACILITY CLOSURES: Please see schedule below for dates and times of County facility closures:

• Wednesday, August 30: All County Government offices, the Courthouse, Cypress Gardens, Berkeley Animal Center, and all County Library branches closed at 2 p.m. today. The Landfill and Convenience Centers will close at 4:30 p.m. today.

• Thursday, August 31: All County facilities will remain CLOSED. **Bond Court will still be held at 11 a.m.**

• Friday, September 1: All County facilities will reopen and operate by normal hours.

• Monday, September 4: All County facilities (except Cypress Gardens) will be CLOSED in observance of the Labor Day holiday: **Bond Court will still be held at 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.**

OPERATING CONDITIONS: The County’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) moved to OPCON 2, partial EOC activation, at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. OPCON 2 means a disaster or emergency is likely to affect the County, and emergency operations plans are implemented.

CITIZEN CALL LINE: The Citizen Call Line (843-719-4800) is currently operational 24/7 for non-emergency calls ONLY. Callers will hear an automated response with Berkeley County storm prep information. **For all emergency calls, please call 911.**

SANDBAGS: Sandbags are available at the following sites on a first-come, first-served basis. The sites are self-serve. More locations will be added, as needed.

• St. Stephen - North Berkeley Fire Station 1, 124 Hood Street

• St. Stephen - East Berkeley Fire Station 3, 2173 Santee River Road (Alvin)

• Bonneau - North Berkeley Fire Station 2, 420 Municipal Lane

• Jamestown - North Berkeley Fire Station 7, 1037 Fortview Road (Honeyhill/Schulerville)

• Moncks Corner - First Street near railroad tracks on Carolina Avenue (behind Moncks Corner Fire Dept. headquarters)

• Moncks Corner / Summerville: Central Berkeley Fire & EMS Station 3, 115 Sunview Avenue

• Goose Creek - ACROSS FROM Goose Creek City Fire Department (201 Button Hall Avenue)

• Goose Creek - Goose Creek Rural Fire Department, 907 Red Bank Road

• Huger: Cainhoy Fire Department Station 6, 1004 United Drive

• Hanahan - Ballfield at Mabeline Road & Railroad Avenue

• Cross - Central Berkeley Fire & EMS Cross Station 1,1007 Short Cut Road

• Ladson / Summerville - C&B Fire Station 1, 509 Royal Road

• Cordesville - East Berkeley Fire Station 5, 1931 SC-402, Moncks Corner

POWER OUTAGES: Please do not call 911 for power outages. Please report outages to the appropriate provider below:

• Berkeley Electric: 1-888-253-4232

• Santee Cooper: 1-888-769-7688

• Dominion Energy: 1-888-333-4465

• Edisto Electric: 1-800-433-3292

REPORTING STORM DAMAGE: If your residence or business sustains storm damage, please report it HERE. Those without Internet access can report storm damage by calling the Citizen Call Line at 843-719-4800 and leaving a detailed voicemail.

Reporting storm damage will help Berkeley County staff gauge the extent of damage in the County and report the findings to state and federal officials. These reports will determine appropriate federal and state funding for damage caused by the storm.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.

The public is encouraged to view the 2023 County Hurricane Guide in English, Spanish, and Portuguese at www.berkeleycountysc.gov.

For the latest news and updates on Idalia, follow Berkeley County Government on Facebook and at www.berkeleycountysc.gov.

Also, sign up for all County news and alerts through the County’s Notification System HERE.

The city of Charleston provided Tropical Storm Idalia Update #1 as of 1:22 p.m. August 30:

The City of Charleston is now operating at OPCON 2 in tandem with Charleston County. The MEOC remains staffed with Emergency Management, Police, Fire and other essential personnel managing the city’s response to the storm.

Current forecast: The primary threat to the Charleston area remains heavy rainfall and major coastal flooding associated with King Tides. Charleston is currently forecast to receive 2 to 4 inches of rain tonight into tomorrow morning. The King Tide prediction has increased to 8’5” and is expected to peak at 8:24 p.m. tonight.

According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service Charleston, sustained wind speeds in our area could reach 60 mph, with gusts up to 80 mph. Tropical storm-force winds and heavy rainbands are expected to arrive as early as this afternoon.

Citizens can also monitor weather and tidal conditions via TideEye, the city’s web and mobile friendly GIS tool, linked here: https://gis.charleston-sc.gov/tideeye/.

The city of Charleston is currently under a Hurricane Watch, Tornado Watch, Flood Watch, Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Warning.

City closures and cancelations: City offices and facilities are closed today. The West Ashley Farmers Market and Bank On Charleston event scheduled to take place later today are cancelled, as is tomorrow’s Government 101 event.

City facilities are expected to reopen at 12 p.m. tomorrow if conditions allow.

Garbage and trash collection: Garbage and trash collection is expected to proceed as scheduled today. Crews will monitor conditions and make any adjustments, as needed.

Due to the announced closure of the Bees Ferry Landfill, Thursday’s residential and commercial garbage and trash collection will be completed on Friday, September 1. Crews are prepared to work Saturday to complete any remaining routes, if needed.

Due to the high winds forecast for our area, citizens are asked to remove any cans or yard waste from the curb by 7 p.m. tonight.

Charleston County Shelter:

• Address: 3841 Leeds Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405.

• The shelter will be open from 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 30 to 10 a.m. Thursday, August 31.

• Residents who need instructions on how to get to the shelter can call 843-746-3900.

• Pets are allowed, but residents must stay with their animals and cannot drop them off.

• Residents need to bring comfort items to the shelter with them.

Drainage and flooding: Temporary pumps are now in place, and crews have been working over the last several days to clear ditches and drains, and sweep streets in low lying areas.

Additionally, to help mitigate possible flooding, the Parks Department has lowered the water levels in Lake Dotterer and Colonial Lake.

The Police Department has barricades staged in areas of known flooding and will close flooded roadways during the storm, as needed. Citizens are advised to avoid travel during the storm and, as always, should never drive on flooded roadways.

As roads are closed, city staff will update the GIS map linked here: https://gis.charleston-sc.gov/road-closures-regional/map/.

Charleston Police Department: The police department has increased staffing levels in anticipation of the storm, and has extended shifts to increase patrol presence for businesses, residences and service call responses.

Charleston Fire Department: The Fire Department is staffed up with high water vehicles on-hand and stands ready to assist throughout the storm as needed.

Damage reporting: To help with the city’s assessments once the storm passes, residents are asked to report any storm-related damage online at www.charleston-sc.gov/report-damage or by calling the city’s Citizen Services Desk at 843-724-7311.

City personnel will begin conducting windshield surveys of storm-related damage as soon as conditions allow.

Citizens should report power outages or downed power lines to Dominion Energy at 888-333-4465.

City residents in Berkeley County can make these reports to Berkeley Electric Cooperative at 888-253-4232.

Parking garages: The following city parking garages are now open to the public to park their cars for free during the storm. In order to take advantage of the free storm parking, cars must be removed by 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 31.

• Aquarium parking garage (24 Calhoun Street)

• Visitor Center parking garage (63 Mary Street)

• East Bay/Prioleau parking garage (25 Prioleau Street)

• 99 West Edge parking garage (99 West Edge Street)

• Charleston Tech Center parking garage (997 Morrison Drive)

As of 10:30 this morning, the Queen Street parking garage is full.

Citizens are reminded that garage openings are for cars only, and do not apply to boats, trailers or golf carts.

Additional information: For the most accurate and up-to-date weather forecasts, residents should stay tuned to the National Hurricane Center and National Weather Service Charleston websites, as well as local media and the FEMA app.

Additional hurricane preparedness information can be found at www.scemd.org.

Citizens can also monitor weather and tidal conditions via TideEye, the city’s web and mobile friendly GIS tool, linked here: https://gis.charleston-sc.gov/tideeye/.

The Citizen Services Desk is staffed to answer citizens’ questions about storm preparations and can be reached at 843-724-7311.