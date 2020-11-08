Hurricane Isaias a stark reminder to be prepared

South Carolina is one of the nation’s most vulnerable states for hurricanes, which Daniel Island and Cainhoy residents should heed as they head into August and September, when the storm season typically peaks.

The Daniel Island and Cainhoy area experienced its first storm of hurricane season when Hurricane Isaias brushed by the South Carolina coast Aug. 4, resulting in strong winds and rain in the Charleston area.

“Hurricanes are something we’ve unfortunately got good at handling over the years,” said Benjamin Almquist, who is the emergency management director at Berkeley County Emergency Management Division.

The 2020 season could be especially dangerous, as meteorologists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predict the remainder of the Atlantic hurricane season to be extremely active.

NOAA’s forecast calls for 25 named storms, the highest number since 2005. Seven to 11 are predicted to be hurricanes (wind speeds 74 mph or greater) and three to six storms are predicted to be major hurricanes (wind speeds 111 mph or greater.)

Residents should discuss an emergency plan with all members of the household and stock up on supplies immediately, Almquist said.

“Be prepared now. Go ahead and get the supplies you need and make the preparations you need to make,” he said.

Individuals are also encouraged to establish an evacuation route.

During a hurricane, lanes for evacuation normally reversed on Interstate 26 starting at the I-526 exchange, but lanes now would be reversed starting at the Nexton Parkway North at Exit 197B.

Individuals are also encouraged to add extra disposable face mask coverings, gloves, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and other items when packing their hurricane survival kits to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Isaias was a trial run for our storm season. We were very fortunate about the tract,” said Paul Fischer, who is the public affairs specialist at Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy already responded to a crisis earlier this year when 20 tornadoes touched down in South Carolina in April. Fischer said the event severely impacted the company’s service territory, but also served as a test for implementing social distancing and health safety protocols on the job.

“Our safety standpoint protocols had already been tested, and our crews passed with flying colors,” Fischer said.

Dominion’s operations haven’t changed significantly during COVID-19, but rapid changes are already taking place at one major national nonprofit that operates in the area.