Hurricane season 2021 is here: How prepared are you?

Are you ready for a hurricane? Devastating winds, torrential rains, tornadoes and flooding generated by strong storms can threaten people, pets and property. And this year forecasters are predicting another above-average Atlantic hurricane season, which began June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

“After back-to-back years of active hurricane seasons that have broken records, this year it’s more important than ever to get ready now,” said Rod Tolbert, regional executive for the American Red Cross of South Carolina. “Last year we saw a record 30 named storms with two hitting the southeast before the typical start of hurricane season.”

Charleston Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Kondor was on Daniel Island last week helping residents get prepared for potential storms. He spoke with customers outside The DIME at Waterfront Park. His message was simple: Be prepared ahead of time.

“Have a hurricane plan in place today and make sure everyone in your household knows the plan,” Kondor said. “Have a bag ready with clothing, toiletries and medical necessities, keep a box of nonperishable foods and a couple gallons of water ready, and know your evacuation route.”

In addition, Kondor suggests keeping an emergency supply kit with a flashlight, battery-powered radio to listen to emergency instructions, a first aid kit and copies of important documents. Residents should prepare their home by closing storm shutters and bringing inside or securing loose objects like patio furniture, planters, and garbage cans.

“And don’t forget your pets,” Kondor said. “Take your pet with you or make other arrangements for them; they are not allowed in most shelters but many hotels in the upstate will allow them during emergencies.”

Stay put or evacuate? That is a quandary faced by local residents, and while many follow evacuation orders, others choose to ride out the storm at home. But Kondor says those who don’t leave are putting themselves and others at risk.

“We have a policy in place where once we hit 45 mph sustained winds, we don’t respond to incidents,” he said. “So if anything were to happen to (people who stay back); they get trapped in their house, lose power or need medical help, we would not be able to assist them in any way.”

The National Hurricane Center releases watches and warnings for specific areas of danger. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours ahead of a possible storm, and a hurricane warning is issued 36 hours before a probable hurricane. Additional watches and warnings may be announced by local authorities concerning specific threats like storm surge, floods and tornadoes.

Evacuation orders are given by state and local officials. Daniel Island and the Cainhoy peninsula are in Evacuation Zone B and residents should follow 1-526 west to 1-26 west or travel down Clements Ferry Road to Highway 41 west. Evacuees should be prepared to drive several miles inland to locate a safe place.

Lyasia Harris, a Summerville native who works as a barista at The DIME, has lived through hurricanes and tornadoes and said she takes preventative measures and doesn’t risk staying home. She has family who live in neighboring states where she can take cover during a storm.

“For every potential hurricane we have the precautions in place; watching the weather and seeing when it’s the best time to leave, contacting family, communicating with my (work) team and making sure I tell my manager my plans,” said Harris. “I make sure I’m checking in with people because communication is key especially during a natural disaster; you want to be able to contact people you love and care about.”

For more information about hurricane preparedness and to download the 2021 Hurricane Guide, go to South Carolina Emergency Management Division at SCEMD.org.