Hydration during high heat is crucial

Living on Daniel Island means at least six months of summer weather, and with that, more time spent outside. When I think of summer heat, one of the first things that comes to mind is hydration. Although a good sweat is therapeutic in its own way, making sure our bodies are able to endure the increased summer heat is key to staying in good health.

Approximately 60% of our body is composed of water. This varies from organ to organ, with our brain at 80% for example. It is clear that keeping these levels in check is vital.

In functional medicine, we use a test to measure the distribution of water in the body. Ideally we want to have 60% on the inside of the cells, and 40% on the outside. The cells should be nice and plump. When we find that there is more water on the outside than on the inside, this can indicate toxicity in the body. The reason is that water will always move towards the toxins to try to dilute them and flush them out. Without proper hydration, toxins in our body are not able to be excreted and hence begin to recirculate. Symptoms of dehydration and toxicity can present in multiple ways, ranging from mood swings, exhaustion, brain fog, extreme thirst, food cravings, and muscle cramps, to name a few.

So what contributes to dehydration? Although there can be lifestyle health conditions such as poor quality sleep and high anxiety, for most of us it’s simple math. We need to have more water coming in than going out.

A general rule of thumb is to drink half of your body weight in ounces. If someone weighs 120 pounds for example, they should drink 60 ounces of water per day. That does not, however, take into account any additional time spent outside in the summer heat. For every 15 to 20 minutes being active in high heat, it is advised to drink an additional 8 ounces of water, never exceeding 48 ounces in one hour, as that can be extremely dangerous.

Here are some tips for keeping hydration in check. Start your day with at least one big glass of water first thing in the morning. For me personally, it is always one big glass of warm water, fresh squeezed lemon juice, and apple cider vinegar which aids in digestion. Next, hydrate before becoming thirsty. If you are planning to go for a run outside, have a tennis match, or play a round of golf, do not wait until you are thirsty to start drinking, have a few sips before.

Hydration is also the balance of water and electrolytes. It is best to avoid beverages such as many sports drinks as they are very high in sugar and can be counter productive. One of my favorite natural sources of electrolytes is unsweetened coconut water. Another favorite among my clients is sparkling water with lime. It's incredibly refreshing and a bit less boring than plain water.

There are also many delicious fruits and veggies that are high in water content. For example: watermelon, strawberries, cantaloupe, cucumbers, lettuce, celery, and zucchini. Just as there are foods and beverages that can keep us hydrated, there are some that are best avoided.

Salty foods, caffeinated beverages, and alcohol will dehydrate the body. When enjoying these in moderation, it's good practice to add an additional glass of water to balance things out.