I-526 interchange improvement plans change after community feedback

As traffic flow changes throughout one of the state’s busiest thoroughfares, so do the plans for the proposed I-526 Interchange Improvements project at Long Point Road. Although the traffic ramp reconfiguration will take place near the Wando Terminal at Exit 28 in Mount Pleasant, the impacts will be felt down the stretch of interstate that leads to Daniel Island.

The $165 million project proposes to improve the operations of the I-526/Long Point Road interchange and I-526 mainline and reduce operational conflicts between port-related and local traffic. The average daily traffic from Daniel Island to Long Point Road was approximately 78,000 motorists in 2017, according to SCDOT. If there was no build out or mitigation by 2050, a projected 131,000 motorists would frequent the same stretch of road daily – a 69% growth rate.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) deems the current Long Point Road and I-526 interchange configuration is deficient because it does not have the capacity to accommodate the forecasted 2050 traffic as outlined in the I-526 East Lowcountry Corridor Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study Report.

Last August, SCDOT personnel held a public information meeting to discuss the project’s proposed alternatives. Recently, as a result of community feedback received, the preliminary design of the new partial interchange, including the associated flyovers, have been adjusted in order to reduce or avoid impacts to Seacoast Parkway in Mount Pleasant, according to I-526 Lowcountry Corridor Project Director Pete Poore, who replaced SCDOT’s senior engineering project manager Joy Riley following her resignation after 13 years in December 2022.

Poore noted that the adjustment to Reasonable Alternative 2 is now the Reasonable Preferred Alternative for the project. The proposed alternative includes new ramps from the Wando Terminal that would connect to the truck climbing lanes on the Wando River Bridge.

SCDOT previously performed a safety analysis for the existing truck climbing lanes on the Don Holt and Wando Bridges and concluded that it was safer to leave the existing truck climbing lanes in operation rather than closing them to decrease the number of accidents.

Although these adjustments do not have any direct impact on Daniel Island, the Long Point Road interchange improvements are expected to greatly improve the commuter flow of traffic all the way to Daniel Island’s interchange at Exit 24.

The project has been funded by a combination of federal funds with state matching dollars through the Interstate Improvement Program in SCDOT’s 10-year Plan. Construction is expected to begin by the spring or summer of 2024.

The project’s next step is to obtain National Environmental Policy Act documentation in order to get environmental approval sometime in early 2023. NEPA compliance is estimated to take up to 12 months and the design and construction is estimated to take up to 32 months.

The I-526 corridor program includes $7 billion of interstate improvement projects representing the largest and most complex projects developed by SCDOT to date.

“SCDOT welcomes input from the communities wherever infrastructure projects are planned,” Poore added. “Our goal is to work with our partners, which includes the public. We encourage citizens to make comments and offer suggestions.”

For more information and virtual access to the project or to provide public input, visit 526lowcountrycorridor.com.