I-526 Lowcountry Corridor East survey results revealed

The official public comment period for the Interstate 526 Lowcountry Corridor East survey closed on Aug. 15, and results are now available to the public. The survey is an early step for creating the project’s final draft.

The I-526 Lowcountry Corridor East extends from Virginia Avenue in North Charleston to U.S. Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant. The 11-mile section of road is part of a 23-mile highway connecting West Ashley to Mount Pleasant and crossing Daniel Island.

Data for the survey was collected from two sources, including the virtual public portal and the Metro Quest survey. The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) collected 3,100 survey responses, 2,100 website sessions, and over 80 comments that were left on the website.

The planned project aims to alleviate traffic and safety concerns on the road, which has already been identified by SCDOT as one of the state’s most congested highways.

Concerns continue to grow in the local community regarding the long-term viability of the road considering the continued growth of the Daniel Island, Thomas Island, and Cainhoy areas.

The department previously reported that average daily traffic is expected to increase by 72% by 2050. Structures and other physical boundaries running along the road could provide potential delays in coming up with a final project cost and timeline.

After SCDOT received results from the survey, the top concerns listed were a need for alternative truck/freight route/options, trucks needing to stay in the right lane/truck-only lanes, noise, enforcement, and the support of adding additional lanes/widening the road.

The study found that most travelers on the road experience traffic congestion, followed by safety and freight-related issues on three sections of the corridor, including the Don Holt Bridge, Wando Bridge, and the Long Point Road interchange.

SCDOT collected traveler data from three traffic specific locations on the road.

At the Don Holt Bridge, traffic congestion accounted for 53 percent of concerns, followed by safety issues (31%), freight (8%) and other (8%). At the Wando Bridge, traffic congestion made up 42% of concerns, followed by safety issues (28%), other (17%), and freight (13%.)

Finally, at the Long Point Road Interchange, traffic congestion accounted for 45% of concerns, followed by freight (25 percent) safety issues (20%) and other (10%).

Sixty-five percent of the 11-mile corridor is composed of bridges, including the Don Holt Bridge and the James B. Edwards Bridge, which pass over the Cooper and Wando rivers.

As previously reported, the online public information meeting was the fourth in the series of eight steps that SCDOT must complete before the final survey is released. The agency also is in the process of gathering information for a traffic analysis, environmental study, and bridge/roadway feasibility analysis.