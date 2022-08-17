The Daniel Island Historical Society is hoping to bring awareness to its “Honoring Our Living History Live Oak Campaign” by adding new markers at each of the live oaks that have been adopted through the program in the island’s common areas. Trees with a circumference of 8 feet or more have all been cataloged by the organization as part of the campaign and made available for adoption through a partnership with the Daniel Island Property Owners Association.

Using the slogan: “If these trees could talk, what stories would they tell?” DIHS launched the program in 2014 as a way to honor the community’s majestic live oaks and celebrate their role in island history.

“How often we pass by and stare in awe at their silent splendor, wondering about what they’ve witnessed through centuries of change,” stated DIHS on the organization’s website. In recognition of the live oaks, DIHS has worked diligently over the years “to see that our oldest island ‘residents’ are recognized for the treasures that they are.”

More than 50 trees have been adopted thus far by residents, businesses and other individuals and each of those trees now has a marker on display at or near the tree’s base. A number of trees remain available for adoption. The markers were created through a generous grant from the Daniel Island Community Fund. DIHS requests an optional donation to adopt a tree through the program.

The proceeds from the campaign are used to fund various DIHS community outreach efforts and to register the trees as “members” of the national Live Oak Society.