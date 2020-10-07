Improved SCDOT 511 Traveler Information System helps with local and state travel

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has made enhancements to its 511 Traveler Information System, making it more user friendly and providing more information.

Whether you are traveling around the areas where you live or if you are traveling to other areas within the state, you can access SCDOT’s 511 system app, website and telephone system that provides real-time traffic information on all South Carolina interstate highways and some of the highways along the coast. The statewide system provides information on construction, lane closures, crashes, congestion and severe weather affecting traffic.

Users can call 511, check the app or access www.511SC.org 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The new enhancements include a faster-loading map, the ability to get directions, enhanced emergency alerts, and a feature on the app that verbally notifies the driver of upcoming incidents such as a crash.

SCDOT’s 511 website receives more than a million hits per year. The SCDOT 511 app receives more than a million app sessions per year. The SCDOT 511 phone number receives approximately 140,000 calls per year.

The SCDOT 511 Traveler Information System’s new enhancements include:

• New map that is significantly faster to load

• Satellite map overlay

• Layered information from the navigational app Waze

• Inclusion of a nearby camera when navigating highway cameras

• Rest Area markers

• Evacuation Route markers

• Ability to get directions

• Enhanced emergency alerts

• Ability to save favorite cameras and points of interest

• A look-ahead feature that verbally notifies the driver of upcoming events such as a crash or construction (App only)