Inaugural arts festival set for DI Waterfront Park

Daniel Island’s Waterfront Park will play host to a new festival slated for Saturday, Nov. 19.

The Daniel Island Waterfront Arts Festival will showcase the work of 15 professional artists. Organized by Daniel Island artists Diana Roller and Joyce Erb, along with support from the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association, the two are collaborating with the Daniel Island Ferry, The Kingstide, The Dime and Daniel Island Real Estate for the inaugural arts festival.

Roller is grateful for the support to help make the outdoor festival an event with something for everyone to enjoy. “We are so fortunate to have a beautiful waterfront where we can host a festival with art, recreation and leisure for all the residents here on DI. This is truly a community effort; we couldn’t have put this on without the assistance of Colby [Daniel Island Ferry] and the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association. We hope to make this an annual event.”

Erb always hoped to do something spectacular at DI’s beautiful waterfront area. “I wanted to do something there ever since I saw the two-page spread in our local newspaper about what was coming to the waterfront… I thought ‘wow, this is going to be something special, the center of the Daniel Island community.’”

Residents can stroll through beautiful art displays from noon to 5 p.m. and enjoy live music by Groove Kitty starting at 3 p.m. The free festival will include a live art demonstration by portrait artist Kiki Luesebrink. She will create a one of a kind pet portrait on stage. There will also be activities for younger visitors at a children’s art table.

Megan McQuade and Mallory Holleman, students at Philip Simmons High School, are in charge of the kids art booth. Children will be set up with supplies, including paint, canvases and colored pencils. McQuade is looking forward to helping the youngsters explore their creativity. “I’ve always loved art and would love to share the possibilities of art with younger kids.”

Meyer Vogl Gallery of Daniel Island will be showing artwork at the event. Katie Greer, director and co-owner of the gallery, is excited to be part of the inaugural event. “There is so much potential for a thriving art community on Daniel Island, and we’re grateful to the organizers of this event for their vision and for including us.”

Laurie Meyer, co-owner of the gallery, said events like this and promoting art is crucial to growing areas like DI. “In every important and developing community, a central hub for art, be it music, dance or visual, is essential. We built the Meyer Vogl Gallery to be that gathering spot of creative expression for Daniel Island.”

Guests can purchase food and drinks from local favorites Kingstide and the Dime.

The day doesn’t end when the sun sets, Colby Hollifield of the Daniel Island Ferry says there are still tickets available for the City Lights Harbor Cruise.

The organizers are looking for some volunteers to help with set-up and cleanup, as well as managing pedestrian traffic. To volunteer or find out more, go to bit.ly/3zMKtvb.