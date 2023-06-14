Independence Day celebration on Daniel Island set for July 2

The Annual Daniel Island Fourth of July Celebration returns on Sunday, July 2, with traditional favorites and with a few new twists. The celebration will feature the popular golf cart parade and patriotic concert as well as the return of an old-time favorite, the Kazoobie Kazoo Show. And, new this year, shag lessons and a shag competition.

The main stage entertainment will be the East Coast Party Band.

The POA urges residents to celebrate our country, our freedom, and our nation’s birthday by making Daniel Island one of the “Most Patriotic Towns in America” by dressing up your homes, businesses, bikes, and golf carts with patriotic colors.

PARADE

The holiday celebration kicks off with the golf cart and bike parade. The parade starts at Bishop England High School parking lot (by sports fields) and finishes at Daniel Island Drive and Purcell Street. Everyone is invited to participate in the parade with golf carts and bikes.

Participants need to arrive for the line-up between 3:15-3:45 p.m. The parade will start promptly at 4 p.m. sharp.

There will be intermittent street closures on July 2 for the parade from approximately 3:45-4:30 p.m. The City of Charleston Police Department will coordinate and execute the street closure process. This is a rolling closure, meaning as soon as the parade passes, the police will reopen the streets.

SHAG DANCE LESSONS AND DANCE COMPETITION

Don’t know how to shag dance but always wanted to learn? Now’s your chance.

Hall of Fame shag dancer Kae Childs will be onsite to teach the beginning steps. Pre-registering is recommended but not required. Email jessaminewren@gmail.com to reserve your spot. Onsite reservations will be at the front entrance to the park at the information booth.

Complimentary lessons are from 6:15-7 p.m. on the back-lawn stage, followed by a Shag Dance Competition in front of the main stage from 7:15-7:45 p.m.

ROVING ENTERTAINMENT

Smythe Park will be alive with roving entertainment, including stilt walking, unicycle act, flame eating, juggling, bubbles, a magician.

A NOTE ABOUT FIREWORKS

The City of Charleston will no longer allow a firework show at this event due to safety concerns with the proximity of homes and businesses (this prohibition includes city-owned parks on Daniel Island).

The Daniel Island CC&Rs and the City of Charleston Ordinance Sec. 13-191 prohibit the use, sale, possession, and discharge of any fireworks within the City of Charleston.

FOOD

You are invited to bring your own picnic baskets or purchase from a selection of food trucks.