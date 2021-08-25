Indigo Reef Brewing Co. crafting big things ahead

Long before Chris Ranere became an alchemist in the realm of craft beer brewing, he was an experimental home-brewer at his former house in Madison, Wisconsin. After moving to Charleston in 2014, his wife Nicole finally convinced him to share his hoppy concoctions with the rest of the Lowcountry’s brewery scene.

In June 2019, Indigo Reef Brewing Company became the first in-house brewery in the Cainhoy area. Two years later, the brewery, which is nestled parallel to Clements Ferry Road at 2079 Wambaw Creek Road, still holds that lone honor and wears it like a badge of honor.

Indigo Reef was the first to occupy their building, a 4,000-square-foot space that accommodates not only the tap room and dining tables, but also all of the behind-the-scenes equipment where the magic happens.

The brewery’s namesake combines Ranere’s and Nicole’s admiration for Charleston and its rich history of the cash crop indigo. The couple also share an affinity for scuba diving, hence the seahorse logo. And of course, a passion for all things beer-related, so it only made sense to give the seahorse a barley tail.

Ranere, now an owner and head brewer himself, humbly credited Two Blokes Brewing’s late-owner and brewer Matty Symons for teaching him the tricks of the trade on the industrial and financial side of commercial brewing. Ranere worked under Symons before branching out and launching Indigo Reef.

Large vs small-batch brewing

Ranere was used to brewing 10 gallons at a time when he was a home-brewer. Now, he oversees an operation that does 220 gallons at once.

Large-batch brewing is fine and dandy if you are confident that the beer is going to have great sales or are certain that it will be one that bars and restaurants will be requesting. If not, then small-batch brewing would be more ideal to allow flexibility for trying different brew options. After all, some brews can take four weeks and others can take eight weeks and beyond for a single batch.

“My favorite part about our system size is that I can rotate through those beers,” Ranere said. “Often times you find that a person’s favorite beer is the newest beer on tap.”

Regardless of what type of craft beer is being brewed, there are four staples that are essential to every batch: Grain, hops, yeast and water. The process is too complex to put in layman’s terms, so it’s best to schedule a brewery tour with Ranere so he can explain the mind-boggling process.

However, Ranere didn’t mince words that when it comes to his preference on taste while he’s making notes for a recipe, he’s sticking to the original constraints of hop-based brewing and will not be comprising his craft to conform with the “hypey” movement.

“I’m more of a traditionalist with my style of brewing,” Ranere said. “… We’re never going to be that brewery that’s gonna add fruit loops to the beer.”

Large vs small-scale distribution

Another key ingredient is finding the right distributor. Indigo Reef found just that in Lowcountry Craft.

Ranere said that having a smaller distributor is convenient because he knows everybody that works with him on a personal level. He stays in constant communication with the representatives regarding products and inventory.

“We went with them because we didn’t want to get lost in the shuffle of the big distributors,” Ranere continued. “We really wanted to find a partner in our distributor that believes in our brand, which we did.”

If Indigo Reef were to have a larger distributor like Southern Eagle, Ranere admitted it would mainstream the process and also help with the storage of inventory.

However, Ranere noted that he is more than satisfied with his current situation and doesn’t foresee changing his recipe for success anytime soon. For the time being, Ranere is not looking to distribute his brew anywhere other than within the Palmetto State.

“I think that there are so many craft beer drinkers in South Carolina that we don’t have to go to other states,” Ranere added.

What’s brewing on the horizon

On the horizon, Ranere revealed that Indigo Reef will be partnering with Boone Hall Farms to do a pumpkin and squash brew. Last year, the brewery did a handful of single kegs dosed with pumpkin flavoring and they sold out in the first hour and a half.

Also, a program is in the works where customers can pay a one-time, annual fee to receive a swag bag full of brewery paraphernalia. Every month the member will be rewarded with a free pint and a free custom handpicked six-pack. As well as exclusive member-only events. The program is expected to launch in September.

Additionally, more tanks will be on the way which means more specialty beer releases. Another cool feature that is already available is patrons dining in can start a tab from their phone.

Indigo Reef’s products can be purchased locally at Harris Teeter, Lowe’s Foods, Total Wine & More and Bottles Beverage Superstore.

WHAT'S ON TAP?