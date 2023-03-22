Inebriated driver parks car on DI median, faces 2nd DUI

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island and Clements Ferry Road, between March 1-15.

Forgery

On March 3, a victim visited the Team 5 substation to report fraudulent activity. He advised that an unknown individual withdrew $32,000 from a home equity line of credit that was rarely used. The complainant had all of the checks for the account and did not recognize the name associated with the withdrawal. The case is being investigated through Charleston’s white collar crime unit.

On March 14, officers were called to a business on Daniel Island Drive in reference to a forgery. A check in the amount of $11,195 had been written to pay an invoice from Pine Valley Golf Club in New Jersey. When the club notified the complainant that payment had not been received, she noticed that the check was deposited into an unknown account. The check was altered to include an individual’s name and deposited into a Federal Credit Union account in Bridgeton, New Jersey, on March 9. The fraud reporting process had been initiated with the victim’s bank.

Theft of motor vehicle parts

On March 8, officers responded to a business located on Wambaw Creek Road in reference to a theft. The victim claimed that a trolling motor and sonar unit from his boat had been locked and parked in a secure lot, where a key card was needed to gain access. The motor, valued at $2,000, and the sonar unit, valued at $500, were removed when the boat cover was pushed to the side and the lock was cut with a bolt cutter. Security footage is under review.

Bicycle theft

On March 10, a resident of Longshore Street reported a stolen bicycle. The complainant had been out of town Jan. 5 through March 3 and when he returned, his Espin Nesta electric bike was missing from the parking garage of the complex. No serial number was available for tracking.

Vandalism

On March 10, an officer reported to an apartment on Seven Farms Drive in reference to vandalism. A victim advised that her Toyota Corolla had been backed into a parking spot around 8 p.m. the previous night. The next morning, she noticed that her rear tires had been punctured. The vehicle was towed from the site; no surveillance video was made available.

Driving under the influence

On March 13, officers responded to Daniel Island Drive to investigate a vehicle that was parked on the median. The vehicle was running and it was determined that the driver was intoxicated. He refused a field sobriety test and was transported to the Charleston County jail. It was determined that the offender had been previously convicted for Driving Under the Influence in Mount Pleasant in 2022 and was arrested for DUI 2nd Offense.