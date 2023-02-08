The Infinite Jukebox: Melodic conversations at DI Library

It’s just after 11 a.m. on a recent Thursday at the Berkeley County Library on Daniel Island. A group of retirees trickle in as Sinéad O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” cries out from a smart speaker. As the song fades, someone mentions a Tony Bennett/Bill Evans album collaboration from 1975.

“Alexa, play ‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco!’” Tim Boyle suddenly shouts.

As the longtime librarian and branch manager of Daniel Island Library, Boyle is not just a fan of books. His lifelong passion for music and ability to casually bellow any lyric that comes to mind led to the formation of The Infinite Jukebox, a twice-monthly discussion group for music lovers. Every second and fourth Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon, Boyle leads the group in illuminating connections from all genres with the tap of his finger and a little help from technology.

“You get yourself a smart speaker and a Spotify account and you can listen to anything, anytime,” Boyle says, pointing to his prized device. “It’s the Infinite Jukebox and you don’t even have to put a quarter in it.”

The idea came to Boyle after chatting with library members about their shared appreciation for music.

The library already hosts well-populated book clubs and a writers group, but Boyle knew the community needed another outlet.

By January of this year, Boyle kicked off the first music discussion group with a bang, examining the day music died in the 1959 plane crash involving Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and “The Big Bopper” J.P. Richardson.

“We just go with what people are talking about,” Boyle explains. “It all depends on who shows up.”

The room is never quiet. A symphony of John Williams’ biggest scores echoes from the smart speaker as people orchestrate with their fingers and guess which movie each one is from. “Oh god, he is a master!” member Barbara Sternfield says with closed eyes.

The hour goes by too fast, filled with decades of songs that live inside each member at the table. Every two minutes Boyle plays a new tune and the room stops, making space for hushed praises and soft grunts of approval.

With every song suggestion, a seminar overrides the music, and suddenly you learn the real story behind Eric Clapton’s “Layla.” Each song is a history lesson, a chorus that brings the listener back to why it was written, when it came out, which album it is from and how old the singer is now.

Boyle is the commander of this group, proving that modern technology can bring a crowd back to one song and one thousand memories within seconds.

Since the group’s first session, Boyle has kept a record of past discussions to maintain relevance with his attendees. Whether three or eight people show up, the enthused librarian is able to fire off any topic from any music genre over the last century.

Previous group discussions include 1964’s The T.A.M.I show, Taylor Swift versus The Beatles, which musician has died since they last met or whether Spielberg ripped off Dvorak to make the Jaws theme song.

The group is made up of retirees, though it didn’t intend to be this way. “Who else is available at 11 a.m. on a Thursday?” Boyle jokes. “But everyone seems to like it and I’m always writing down people’s suggestions for next time.”

In a group of musical experts who have no limit of musical opinion, you don’t need to ask for feedback. They’ll give it to you straight. Whether one class focuses on jazz or rockabilly, Boyle has noticed a person’s taste in music correlates with their association of that genre. It is through these discussions and careful listening sessions that the group comes together and gives their own two cents to The Infinite Jukebox.

“What do we need in a time of disruption?” member Richard Dorval asks.

“Some nostalgia!” Boyle says.

“Exactly, you can be sentimental about the days that were rather than the days that are now,” Sternfield adds.

The Infinite Jukebox is free for anyone who wishes to join. New participants are asked to fill out a brief survey naming their favorite artists, albums and songs as well as their least favorite genre and the first album they purchased.

You don’t have to be a senior to celebrate music’s timeless allure. For more information, visit the events calendar at the Daniel Island Library’s website.