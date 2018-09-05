Injured owl returns home to DI!

One of Daniel Island’s fine-feathered friends has returned to the community. An injured barred owl found on the side of the road in Daniel Island Park in March was transported to the Center for Birds of Prey (CFBP) by island resident Kathy Bannister, a volunteer staff member at the center. After spending more than 40 days in rehabilitation at the facility, the owl was released near the Wando River shoreline on Daniel Island on April 25 by Daniel Prohaska, director of development for CFBP’s Avian Conservation Center. As soon as Prohaska lifted the owl into the air, it took flight and landed in a nearby tree.