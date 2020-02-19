Intergenerational Forum to discuss climate concerns

The fourth Intergenerational Forum (IGF), in partnership with both the College of Charleston and The Citadel, will be held at The Citadel in Bond Hall, Room 165, on Thursday, April 2 at 7 p.m.

This year’s IGF will engage two students from each school, as well as two senior citizens from the community at-large, to discuss intergenerational solutions to climate concerns.

The IGF began in 2016 on Daniel Island with local high school students and senior citizens discussing issues of importance to society. As interest in the forum grew, the organizers sought to expand its reach to the greater Charleston area and to the collegiate level.

The IGF’s vision is “to gather together in a public forum, representatives of the younger generation and senior citizens to glean their perspectives on vitally important matters concerning our country, and the world today. Further, to stimulate, recognize, and respect the opinions of each generation — and to learn from them.”

“It is so vital to the future of our country to have this dialogue between generations. I’m so excited to have these storied institutions participate in the first collegiate IGF,” said Fred Danziger, founder of IGF.

Kendra Stewart, Director of the Riley Center for Livable Communities, explained that the College of Charleston is participating in the Intergenerational Forum “because of the tremendous impact dialogue can have on solving important challenges.” She noted that the IGF is a great opportunity for college-aged students to learn from each other as well as a generation they may not generally interact with much.

Former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley will serve as the host of the forum that is a collaboration between the two institutions that he currently works with, The Citadel and the College of Charleston. Mayor Riley stated, “In my experience, the best way to find solutions to challenging community problems is to create opportunities for conversations that contain diverse perspectives. I believe this is exactly what the IGF does.”

The event is free and open to the public.

Organizers are seeking senior citizens to participate as panelists. To apply, contact Fred Danziger at fred.danziger13@gmail.com.