Intoxicated driver crashes into Clements Ferry apartment complex

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5 between Feb. 1-15.

Wire fraud

On Feb. 6, an officer responded to a residence on Barbados Drive in reference to a larceny. He met with the complainants, a father and son, who stated that $17,500 was withdrawn from the father’s bank account without authorization. On Jan. 24, two small deposits of $.06 and $.08 were made into the account. On the same day, $.34 was withdrawn. The next day, two large withdrawals in the amounts of $8,500 and $9,000 were transferred to another bank account. The victims are following the proper steps to be reimbursed by the bank for the fraudulent activity.

Theft from a building

Team 5 met with a victim on Pierce Street in reference to a theft of a firearm. On Feb. 7, the complainant stated that at some point during the previous two weeks, a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun was removed from his home while it was under renovation. The firearm had been stored under the bed. At the time, multiple contractors and cleaners had access to the residence. A serial number was provided to police.

Driving under the influence

On Feb. 10, officers responded to an apartment complex on Enterprise Boulevard in reference to a collision. The offender drove her Nissan Rogue through a patio and front porch of a first-floor apartment, destroying the porch railing and totaling the vehicle. The offender admitted to consuming multiple

alcoholic beverages and “blacking out,” but refused a breathalyzer test. She was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and transported to the Berkeley County Detention Center.

Motor vehicle theft

A resident of Bucksley Lane reported a motor vehicle theft on Feb. 12. The victim advised that her 2019 Honda HRV was stolen during the overnight hours while it was parked at her apartment. The vehicle had been left unlocked and the keys and a purse were inside of the vehicle. Credit cards were used during the early morning hours at IHOP in Mount Pleasant, at a gas station in Goose Creek and at Underdog Sports based in Brooklyn, New York. The vehicle was recovered the following day on James Island.

Burglary

On Feb. 15, an officer met with a complainant at the Team 5 office in reference to a burglary that occurred at a recreational site on Oak Leaf Street. The victim was a groundskeeper there and had stored items in a shipping container on the property.

A combination lock was cut and the following items were removed: two riding mowers valued at $10,000, a weed eater, chainsaw, and an electric bicycle worth $4,000. The case is pending.