Investigation into Wando Bridge shooting continues

The State Law Enforcement Division continues its investigation into an exchange of gunfire atop the Wando Bridge involving two Berkeley County deputies and a suspect who died Sept. 8, according to Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis.

The incident shut down the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 526 for almost 5 hours snarling traffic along the Mark Clark Expressway and throughout Charleston roads on a Friday afternoon.

It is still unclear if gunfire led to the victim’s death. The gunshots ended an 8- to 10-mile pursuit that began when Lewis says the deputies observed a car hitting other vehicles, and then refused to stop near Highway 41 and Highway 17.

Lewis says the driver’s car came to a stop on the westbound side of I-526 when he says the deputies observed a man fire a weapon. The deputies then returned fire.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 37-year-old Brent D. Conrad of Huger. An autopsy was scheduled Sept. 11.