Home / News / Investigation into Wando Bridge shooting continues

Investigation into Wando Bridge shooting continues

Wed, 09/13/2023 - 12:02pm admin
By: 
Patrick Villegas, patrick@thedanielislandnews.com
The State Law Enforcement Division continues its investigation into an exchange of gunfire atop the Wando Bridge involving two Berkeley County deputies and a suspect who died Sept. 8, according to Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis.
 
The incident shut down the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 526 for almost 5 hours snarling traffic along the Mark Clark Expressway and throughout Charleston roads on a Friday afternoon.
 
It is still unclear if gunfire led to the victim’s death. The gunshots ended an 8- to 10-mile pursuit that began when Lewis says the deputies observed a car hitting other vehicles, and then refused to stop near Highway 41 and Highway 17.
 
Lewis says the driver’s car came to a stop on the westbound side of I-526 when he says the deputies observed a man fire a weapon. The deputies then returned fire.
 
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 37-year-old Brent D. Conrad of Huger. An autopsy was scheduled Sept. 11.

Daniel Island Publishing

225 Seven Farms Drive
Unit 108
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

Breaking News Alerts

To sign up for breaking news email alerts, Click on the email address below and put "email alerts" in the subject line: sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here