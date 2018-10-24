Iron Horses' school family rallies in support of hospitalized student athlete

The motto for the Philip Simmons High School football team is “Win the Day.” So when sophomore Bryant Collins, a key member of the team, was suddenly hospitalized on Oct. 14 with a ruptured brain aneurysm, football coach Eric Bendig knew Bryant would have to call on that Iron Horse fighting spirit to overcome this new, unexpected opponent.

“He’s rallied around that mindset,” said Bendig. “He’s talked about how fast he can get back out there.”

But in the days surrounding his diagnosis, his condition was a bit uncertain. According to Bendig, Bryant played in the school’s football game against Oceanside Collegiate Academy on Friday, Oct. 12 with good success – and no signs of illness. He suffered no head trauma and no injuries – and even scored two touchdowns for the team. But that Sunday, after church, some troubling symptoms began to emerge.

“Friday after the game he was completely fine,” added Bendig. “It was just such a sudden thing…As I was told from his mother, he started complaining of headaches, dizziness, nausea, and his vision was blurred. He was vomiting…She got very scared.”

Bryant’s mother, Tianna Mack, took him to the hospital and was informed he was suffering from a ruptured brain aneurysm. He later had emergency surgery at MUSC Children’s Hospital to repair the damage.

As soon as Bendig learned of Bryant’s condition, he headed straight for the hospital.

“Right when I found out I left school and went over to see him,” he said. “We went over as a staff Monday night…For the first couple of days he was very non-vocal…and it wasn’t until Tuesday that I went and visited him and he was up and alert and very much aware of what was going on.”

In the days immediately following Bryant’s diagnosis, his Philip Simmons’ school family began rallying in support. They set up a Go Fund Me page to assist Bryant’s family (Mom, Tianna, has six children – one Hanahan High School graduate, three Philip Simmons Middle School students, and two at PSHS). Contributors were also asked to submit notes of encouragement to Bryant, his mother and siblings.

“Let’s show what our amazing community can do together when one of our Iron Horses needs our support,” states a message on the page.

“Our kids have attended school together for years,” said PSHS parent Lisa Kerns,” from Daniel Island to Hanahan and now Philip Simmons. Bryant and his family have become an extension of our family, and at Philip Simmons Schools we truly embrace Proverbs: 27:17. ‘As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.’ We love each of them dearly and would do anything to help them in their time of need.”

Tianna Mack provided this message to The Daniel Island News about what the community’s outpouring has meant to her family:

“I would like to thank all of my family and friends for the love and support they have been sending our way. Your thoughts and prayers have truly made a difference in Bryant’s healing. He continues to make progress and is now able to walk some with help. I would like to especially thank our Philip Simmons family and friends for starting this Go Fund Me for our family. Your love and support amaze us all. We have been feeling all the prayers that have been sent up on our behalf. Bryant is so blessed!”

Coach Bendig added that Bryant has been very “lifted up” by the well wishes that have been extended to him during his recovery. And he continues to make good progress.

“He’s extremely appreciative,” said Bendig. “And he is asking about the team, the games coming up, and getting back to school…This past week he’s made a solid effort to get back to the main things in his life.”

Bendig said he, too, has been very humbled to see the Philip Simmons community jump into action on behalf of Bryant and his family.

“I coach Bryant and I know how special he is. He works so hard. His grades have never been better. He’s having such a great season, becoming a leader, you could just see this from ninth to 10th grade, such a transition for him and he just took it in stride…I’m happy that he has that opportunity to get the community together to be able to help him and his family. As his coach, I am proud of the people that are in our football family and our football community. It makes me feel that much better about having roots in this area and being a part of how special this area is, the Philip Simmons family – elementary school, middle school, high school, and all the feeder schools. It’s nice to see. It’s emotional at times because he’s such a great kid.”

And Bendig and the rest of the Iron Horses hope to see Bryant back at PSHS “winning the day” very soon.

“I want him to be 100 percent, but football is a big part of his life and he’s done a really good job for us…We can’t wait to see him back out on the field again.”

To offer support to the Collins family, visit Bryant’s Go Fund Me page at https://www.gofundme.com/friends-of-bryant-collins.