Island Connect helps DI residents 55+ make lasting connections in the community

Island Connect is a social group for people over 55 looking to make Daniel Island connections. Their mission is to provide a casual, social atmosphere where residents can cultivate new friendships.

Last year, Island Connect started a “give-back” program to support the community. In November, they donated a complete Thanksgiving dinner to Daniel Island first responders.

Gail Trezza started the group in 2017 as a way for both her husband, Steven, and herself to meet others. Being new residents to Daniel Island, my husband and I found it very difficult to meet other residents within our age group and realized others may be in that same position.” she said.

“Though (we got ) off to a very slow start, we never wavered. Through advertisements by the POA, word-of-mouth, The Daniel Island News, a local realtor and Island Hotel, our membership has grown to include approximately 90 members.” Most of the members have relocated from across the country. Nancy Campbell and her husband, Ed, moved to DI without knowing anyone. “Island Connect has afforded us the opportunity to meet new and interesting people and to form new friendships. We now have an active social circle, folks to hang out with, dine, travel, drink wine, and play golf,” she said.

Daniel Island residents Stephen and Vicki Lang wanted to connect with people that shared common interests. They became involved with Island Connect after moving to DI in 2017. “We wanted to meet people like ourselves that were retired or close to retiring. Empty nesters that shared common interests with us that we could do things with… Our social life is very satisfying right now because of our friends from DI Connect,” said Stephen Lang.

Catherine Briggs has been a member of Island Connect for about a year and credits a lot of the group’s success to Trezza.

“She has been an amazing leader, and takes on a lot of responsibilities on our group's behalf,” said Briggs.

Mariann Chambers and her husband, Jim, also appreciate the effort Trezza puts into the group. “Gail's friendly nature and enthusiasm caused us to return. As a result of her efforts, we have made many long lasting friendships, something we never thought possible at our age,” she said.

Cynthia Maguire and her husband, Bill, owned a home on Smythe Lake but didn’t reside full time on DI until they retired in December, 2019. After retiring, they were eager to join a local group and meet people. “We have found everyone to be so welcoming and generous. As transplants to the area we had many questions and everyone has been happy to answer our questions and provide some insight regarding their experiences living on Daniel Island,” she said.

For the first time since its inception, the group didn’t meet in March due to COVID-19 precautions. But Gail says the group will remain a support system. “I believe that should any member require assistance, they would not hesitate to contact a fellow member. It’s a simple matter of human kindness and character.”

The group usually meets the third Friday of each month, 6-8 p.m., at the Crow’s Nest and some other seasonal venues. For updated information, contact Gail at g.trezz56@gmail.com.