Island development nearing end says DI Company president

If a recent record-breaking day of real estate sales on Daniel Island is any indication, the island community is still attracting strong attention from home buyers and other investors.

That was at least part of the message shared by Daniel Island Company (DIC) President Matt Sloan at last week’s annual meeting of the Daniel Island Community Association, a year-in-review gathering that provides residents with an update on island activities from the developers’ perspective.

Sloan, referencing the $16.5 million in sales generated with the Oct. 30 release of 31 homesites on the new Captain’s Island, 28 of which are already sold, told those in the audience that the real estate market on Daniel Island continues to be healthy, particularly when compared to other areas in the region.

“We’re in a good market,” he said. “Daniel Island is out performing pretty much everything in the market. Sales are good.”

Captain’s Island, located off the north end of Daniel Island, is the DIC’s “last big thing,” added Sloan.

“For those of us who have worked on this development for most of our adult lives, this was, kind-off, saving one of the best for last,” said Sloan. “We had 31 home sites and sold 28 of them at healthy prices. It’s a good sign that the market here is healthy…There are going to be more homes than just the 31…It’s like 90-acres and it will be about 90-units, so a low-density place.”

As far as development goes across the island, continued Sloan, it is nearing its end. Although the projected number of homes on the island was initially 7500, the DIC does not foresee reaching over 6350 homes. Currently, there are 5200 properties on the island, which includes single family homes, townhomes, condominiums and rental apartments.

“We planned for 7500 homes and try as we may, we just are not going to get there from the development standpoint,” said Sloan. “We always thought we’d build out at a lower level of density and we are.”

Another final big project that is currently in the works is a mixed-use, riverfront village that will house multiple condominium units at the end of River Landing Drive. According to Sloan, this is the last major piece of commercial land to be developed on the island.

“We have put this under agreement with a very high quality condominium developer,” said Sloan. “It’s a really cool concept that they came up with. We told the developers we didn’t just want residential, we wanted some retail, specifically food and beverage-oriented retail along the water. That is part of their plan.”

Sloan anticipates that the River Landing Drive project will break ground in 2018, with sales beginning in 2019. More information about this project and its preliminary plans are available at http://www.thedanielislandnews.com/news/preliminary-plans-announced-new-....

POA UPDATE

Prior to Sloan’s presentation, Jane Baker, Vice President of Community Services for the Daniel Island Property Owners Association (POA), presented the POA’s review of 2017, as well as what is coming in 2018. Overall, 2017 was a success, she explained. With the completion of projects like the Beresford Creek Landing boat ramp expansion, erosion control work on Bellinger Island, and the increase in storm water control on the island that ultimately protected from major storm damage when Hurricane Irma hit, the organization is going into the new year ready to tackle more community-geared ventures.

Just a few items mentioned for next year are new heaters and grills at the Scott Park Pool; a renovation to the Codner’s Ferry Picnic Shelter; new exercise stations on the Blakeway Trail; and an upgraded central control irrigation system from Center Park to Smythe Park.

Baker also mentioned in detail the Fourth Amendment to the Daniel Island Development Agreement that will bring new City-run parks and recreation to the island over the next few years. Look for more information about these projects in a future issue of The Daniel Island News.

To view the 2018 budgets for DICA, the Daniel Island Park Association, and the Daniel Island Town Association, visit the POA website at www.danielisland.com/community/resources/poa-documents.