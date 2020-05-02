Island gets ready for Spring Red Balloon Yard Sale

The 2020 Daniel Island Spring Red Balloon Yard Sale will be held on Saturday, March 7, from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. at homes throughout the island. The event is an opportunity for shoppers to explore the neighborhoods of Daniel Island in search of unique finds and special deals.

At the semi-annual yard sale, participating residents put out a red balloon at their home to let everyone know they are taking part in this island-wide event.

While the Daniel Island covenants prohibit these types of sales conducted from a residence or unit at other times of the year, the covenants do allow for these yard sales to take place twice a year — once in the fall and once in the spring.

For those who are participating and would like your address to be added to the Daniel Island Spring 2020 Red Balloon Yard Sale map, email Barbara McLaughlin, Manager of Community Services for Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association, at barbara.mclaughlin@dicommunity.org.

Include in the subject line “2020 DI Spring Red Balloon Yard Sale Map” and then provide your address as well as a cell phone number. This service is offered to anyone who wishes to list their address on the yard sale map for homes located on Daniel Island. You can also email McLaughlin to have your address removed from the map.

The POA office will have red balloons available for pickup during office hours from Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

If you are participating in the yard sale and want to get rid of unsold items, Goodwill will be accepting donations on the day of the event. In partnership with the POA, Goodwill will be at the Volvo Car Stadium entrance, near the front gates, from 12-2 p.m., providing hot dogs, drinks and chips to everyone who drops off donations, while supplies last. In addition, they will also give $5 Chick-fil-A gift cards to the first 20 donors.

Goodwill will not be picking up large furniture donations on the day of the event. Instead, residents should call 843-609-6145 to schedule an appointment to pickup the items another day.