Island mom feels ‘loved and cared for’ thanks to Meals on Wheels

Meg and her 8-year-old son, Ben*, were seeking a fresh start in their self-declared “happy place” when they relocated to the Lowcountry from Chicago this past summer.

Ben had undergone a major brain surgery just four months earlier in response to his ganglioglioma diagnosis.

Juggling work and caregiver responsibilities as a single mom and dealing with mounting bills for medical care and medications became overwhelming. Grocery shopping and meal prep were soaking up precious time and financial resources for Meg. Having grown up in an upper middle-class environment, asking a nonprofit for help wasn’t something Meg had ever pictured herself doing. However, East Cooper Meals on Wheels became an invaluable resource as Meg and Ben navigate this post-surgical journey.

“I’m so lucky that a friend of mine, whose mom receives meals, didn’t judge me,” Meg said. She explained East Cooper Meals on Wheels serves people of all ages and incomes, including on Daniel Island, where Meg and her son live in a studio apartment to cut down on expenses.

Surprised to learn they were eligible to receive meals temporarily while her son recovers from surgery, she overcame her hesitations about asking for help and her parents’ concerns she might be taking a meal away from someone who was more in need.

“There is a little bit of a stigma around asking for help,” Meg said. “It’s hard when you’re from a background in which you haven’t been thrown these curveballs or had to weather such severe storms in your life; it’s kind of easy to judge or assume that everyone has what they need.”

Meg is thrilled that she didn’t let those concerns hold her back from eventually saying yes to daily meal deliveries. Ben also receives a monthly supply of Ensure and a bag of healthy breakfast foods twice a month. The support has given Meg time to focus on follow-up doctor’s appointments for Ben, finding a new job with more flexibility, and saving up to own a car again – all things that help them maintain a sense of independence during such a challenging time.

“You don’t realize how much time and effort you’re putting into all the tasks until someone steps up to help you out with one,” Meg said. “Meals on Wheels is such a beautiful thing. It’s helping me offset my expenses, and I really love the human connection.”

Having someone to talk to for a few minutes each day, especially when she was feeling extremely anxious right before Ben’s most recent checkup, is really comforting. “It can be tough and lonely as a single parent, but the volunteers are all so kind. Receiving meals and chatting with them has meant the world to us. We really do feel so loved and cared for,” Meg said.

*Names have been changed for privacy.