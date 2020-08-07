Island Park Drive project breaks ground

Construction is underway on two commercial buildings on Island Park Drive.

The project at 873 and 877 Island Park Dr., across from Central Island Square and next to Guggenheim Terrace, had been announced in July 2019, but final approval had been deferred until some adjustments were made to the design.

One building is two stories, and will offer 20,000 square feet of leasable space, said property owner Lat Purser of Lat Purser & Associates, based in Charlotte, North Carolina. The second building is a single story with approximately 4,000 square feet.

The buildings will house retail businesses on the first floor, said Purser, with office space on the second floor. There will be 60 new parking spaces added, he said.

“We hope to deliver the building in March with potential tenants opening a couple months later,” Purser said.

Choate is the general contractor on the project, with McMillan Pazdan Smith the architectural firm and Thomas & Hutton the civil engineering company.

— Compiled by Boots Gifford, boots@thedanielislandnews.com