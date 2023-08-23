Island psychic and medium connects people, objects through energy

When Treacy Cantwell became a professional psychic, her family thought she lost her mind. But her mind has a knack for reading personal energy, communicating with the spiritual world, and finding missing objects.

“At first they thought I was a hippie and didn’t want anything to do with this until I started guiding them and helping them find things; now they’re believers,” said Cantwell, whose youngest child recently graduated from college and would call her constantly to find her misplaced air pods, keycard, or favorite pair of jeans.

When her husband worked as an international business executive, Cantwell would accurately predict what was going to happen in his board meetings. “When I came out of the closet as a psychic, my husband was a corporate VP and told me not to put our name on business cards,” she said. “Now he’s gone from being the one who didn’t want me telling anybody, to being my biggest proponent.”

Cantwell owns The Island Intuitive, and offers psychometry, which involves interpreting a person through associated objects, real estate property readings, and spiritual guidance in business, family, and romantic relationships.

She is also a trained medium who serves as a conduit between the human and spiritual world. She said connecting with people alive and dead is all about energy.

“What happens is our body has energy in it, electrical impulses from our brain while we’re alive telling our body how to function,” she explained, “but when our body gives out that energy goes someplace; why some of that energy stays and some of it doesn’t is a mystery.”

Cantwell believes people can leave energy almost anywhere, including a place where they died, gave birth, got married or had a fight. “It’s like leaving your psychic DNA behind,” she said. “Today we will leave our DNA right here in our chair; clothing fibers, hair, skin cells. It’s the same thing with our energy.”

While experts interpret physical evidence, Cantwell and other psychics can help solve mysteries and crimes using spiritual insight. Sixth Sense Forensics Consultation is a newly formed group of professionals who have expertise in law enforcement, social work, and the medical field. Cantwell said her team helps gather and investigate forensic and intuitive evidence for law enforcement and private clients.

Philip Earhart, a stylist at Salon Unhwa on Daniel Island, met Cantwell in July when she came for a hair appointment and offered him a reading while he colored her hair.

“She asked me if my refrigerator was fixed and said she saw water leaking onto a gray floor with black towels,” said Earhart. A few days earlier, he and his wife were dealing with a water line leak in their refrigerator. “She knew about the leak down to the color of the towels that we cleaned it up with and the color of the floor in our kitchen.”

Cantwell also saw Earhart frantically searching his house for something. “Sure enough, a couple weeks before we were looking everywhere for our golf cart key. She said it’s in your house and she saw fluorescent lights, a concrete floor and she described the couch in our garage almost perfectly,” according to Earhart, who added he just about fell over when he went home and found the key under the couch in his garage.

“I couldn’t believe it because we flipped the house upside down looking for that thing,” he said. “It was surreal when I pulled the couch back and there was the key.”

Cantwell and her husband moved from New Jersey to the Smythe Park neighborhood in October 2022. She said she loves the pace, the beauty and the history of Daniel Island and likes to walk through town and the various cemeteries to connect with people past and present.

“It’s always wise to respect people. That applies to spirit people too. We have to get out of our own way, shelve our egos, and be kind to people; just because you can’t see them, doesn’t mean they don’t exist.”

Learn more about The Island Intuitive at theislandintuitive.wixsite.com/my-site-1, or call Treacy Cantwell at 908-239-2668.