Island-wide coronavirus updates

Recreation Spaces Open

City of Charleston and Daniel Island POA maintained park areas and trails will reopen this weekend with limitations.

On Thursday evening, during an emergency meeting of Charleston City Council, Mayor John Tecklenburg announced that most city parks will reopen ttoday, Friday, to allow for exercise and movement. No group activities - such as picnics or exercise classes - or close contact court and field sports are allowed.

Similarly, the DI POA announced today that Daniel Island parks and trails will reopen on Saturday, but, according to the POA newsletter, “All playgrounds and exercise stations will remain closed consistent with the City of Charleston's directive. The pier at Waterfront Park will remain closed due to ongoing construction activity.”

Both the city and the DI POA emphasized that recreational area users must maintain proper social distancing. The city suggested that citizens consider wearing face masks while using city parks.

City of Charleston director of Parks Jason Kronsberg said, “City staff will be out in parks acting as ambassadors and ensuring that everyone is following rules of social distancing. There will be no large groups allowed to gather and socialize. Citizens using the parks will need to continue to move along and not stay in one area.”

The city will continue to use signage to ensure public compliance.

Please note the following limitations: Restrooms, stationary playground and exercise equipment, dog runs, docks, piers and areas that encourage close contact sports will remain closed until health officials determine that those areas can be safely used.

No permits will be issued for reserved park usage. All indoor recreation facilities will continue to be closed to the public. All recreation programs and activities are still postponed at this time.

Mary Murray Drive in Hampton Park will be closed to all vehicular traffic from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily as a temporary measure intended to allow more flexibility for social distances for exercise and recreation purposes.

Demetre Park on James Island will continue to be closed, and the Municipal Golf Course will also remain closed to the public due to the ongoing renovations.

Elsewhere throughout the lowcountry, the Isle of Palms is open an hour longer in the morning and two hours more in the afternoon, moving its police checkpoint start from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. in the morning and from 7 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the evening. Sullivan's Island remains closed to visitors. And Charelston County Parks has opened four unstaffed parks: Laurel Hill County Park, Meggett County Park, North Wanamaker Park North Trail and Stono River County Park. All four of these parks are excellent locations for hiking, biking, running and exploring. Restrooms remained closed.

Retail/Restaurant Openings & Updates

Many island retailers have reopened or are opening soon. Those open include Monograms DI, Paisleys, Lucias, Computer Doctor, Michael's Barkery, Island Expressions, House of Sage, and Linen.

Sandy’s Cleaners will open May 4 and has masks available for sale.

Local retailers say they are following state and city guidelines, including limiting the number of people in the store, enforcing social distancing of no less than 6-feet apart, and wiping down surfaces.

Vespa reopened this week and Blondies is set to re-open on May 4.

Donations can be tripled to American Red Cross

The Daniel Island Community Foundation has set a goal to fundraise a total of $50,000 for the American Red Cross. The Daniel Island Community Fund has pledged to match up to $25,000 so that they can reach their goal.

The American Red Cross has set up an "Emergency Matching Initiative" in which your monetary donation can be TRIPLED!

According to the DI POA, “Your generous $1 donation turns into a $3 dollar donation when coupled with the DICF match. All funds donated will be matched a second time by two donors who have agreed to match gifts up to $100,000 to the American Red Cross now through May 15.”

The Red Cross is also in dire need of blood donations.

You can make your monetary gift here.

To make an appointment to donate blood, go here.

SC DHEC Coronavirus Information

The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control provides detailed information on their website about controlling germ spread, best practices in combating the spread of the virus, how to protect yourself, what symptoms to watch for, and other important information about the virus and its impact on you and the state.

The site also provides a daily statistic updates concerning the proliferation of the virus in the state, by county and zip code, and also concerning testing. As of noon today, the DHEC confirms 180 reported cases of COVID19 in Berkeley County, the estimated cases at 1,186, and the total possible cases at 1,206.

The number of confirmed cases in the 29492 zip code is 11, which has not changed in over a week. The estimated number of cases stands at 68, with the total possible cases estimated at 79.

DHEC estimated numbers are calculated based on the evidence that for every one case confirmed, there are up to 9 peoples in the community with the virus who remain unidentified.

To view SC DHEC’s information on the virus, click here.