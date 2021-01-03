Islander owned distillery releases 140 bottles of single barrel bourbon, aged 6 years

The Striped Pig Distillery (SPD), owned by Daniel Islander Pixie Paula Dezzutti, released today a limited number of a special edition Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon. The 100% local corn, single barrel bourbon, distilled by SPD master distiller Johnny Pieper, has been aged for over 6 years in the Distillery’s bonded warehouse.

In celebration of National Pig Day, 140 bottles of the 100 proof Bourbon will be released for sale on a first come basis and, based on previous special releases.

The concept of bottled-in-bond has been around for over a century, originating with the Bottled in Bond Act of 1897 to ensure the integrity of whiskey, a press release explained. Now its high standards serve as an indicator of transparency, quality, and authenticity. The Striped Pig is offering customers the unique opportunity to buy a bottle of history and experience a coveted local bourbon, whose distinctive flavor profile will be unique to barrel, location and even the weather it experienced while warehoused.

“The aroma of this bourbon is heavenly, and it has a perfectly rich hue of maple syrup. I taste a heavy opening of brown sugar, caramel, and vanilla, followed by notes of molasses, raisin, pepper, spice and licorice, finishing with hints of leather and earthy tones,” CEO Pixie Paula Dezzutti said. “I feel like this is a milestone for women in the beverage business– to be able to open this cask and be the first to taste this bourbon knowing there will only be 140 bottles on the planet, it feels like a historical accomplishment,” she added.

In December 2014 SPD sold out of its very first limited release single-batch, single barrel bourbon– it was also the very first of its kind to ever come out of South Carolina. Only 150 bottles were made and sold.

This year’s limited release also marks a first for SPD and for the area. Drinking bottled-in-bond bourbon has been described as a holy-grail experience, as every bottle can be traced back to one barrel. Every barrel ages differently depending on where and how it is stored, the aging process, as well as on the composition of the cask.

Striped Pig Distillery is celebrating its 8th birthday this year.

The award-winning Striped Pig Distillery is a woman-owned, family-run business. Recently accoladed ‘SC Distillery of the Year’ and ‘SC Producer of the Year’ at the New York International Spirits Awards, Striped Pig is known for its exceptionally good spirits and has picked up multiple awards for its staple lineup of spiced rum , gin and vodka at the most influential, internationally respected spirits competitions.

SPD also produces hand sanitizer which they originally developed last year, using local brewery waste, to donate to MUSC and Low Country Food Bank to support their need during the pandemic.

The Limited Release Barrel-in-Bond Bourbon is only available for purchase at the distillery: 2225-A Old School Drive Charleston, SC 29405. To reserve a bottle for pickup, visit: https://stripedpigdistillery.square.site/ For more information about the distillery, Tours and Tasting s, visit: http://www.stripedpigdistillery.com/