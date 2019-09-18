Islanders unite in Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

ISLANDS HELPING ISLANDS - TIES FROM DANIEL TO ABACO

As Hurricane Dorian churned and strengthened in the Atlantic, Daniel Island residents Frank and Jenny Conway were doubly concerned.

The Conways call the Lowcountry home but also have enjoyed years of family vacations in their condo located in Treasure Cay in the Abaco Islands of the Bahamas. The category five storm raged over the Bahamas, leaving a path of widespread destruction particularly in the Abaco area. Photos of their home-away-from-home now show a missing roof, non-existent structural trusses, forcefully blown out windows, and a large, sideways sailboat with its mast jutting into the property.

“For more than 20 years,” reminisced the Conways, “our family enjoyed spending time in the Abaco islands of the Bahamas, fishing, lobstering and snorkeling.” After several years of visiting as tourists, their family purchased a condo in Treasure Cay in 2004.

The Conways are encouraging fellow Daniel Islanders to give generously to reputable relief efforts for the Bahamas.

“Helping the people in the Bahamas is critical for many reasons. First and foremost, our neighbors are suffering greatly and they lack many of the resources that we have to end that suffering. The infrastructure needed to help people is largely destroyed. We are talking no power, no fuel, little food and water and no refrigeration over large areas. Many of the people had little wealth to begin with. Some do not have access to what money they do have or even identification to travel. We know many people in the Lowcountry who own property in or regularly visit the Bahamas, especially the Abacos. It’s hard to consider what people down there are going through and not want to help.”

Frank and Jenny Conway recommend three specific charities to consider when donating. The Treasure Cay Community Foundation has established a gofundme account to benefit those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Abaco Islands. To make a contribution, visit the account at https://www.gofundme.com/f/dorian-relief-effort-bahamas-abaco-islands.

Another reliable way to help is by donating to the American Red Cross.

“These folks have responded to countless disasters and understand what’s needed. Perhaps more importantly, they know what is actually doable considering the logistics, restrictions and limitations of a very fluid, international situation,” said the Conways. “We have also read that the Bahamas National Emergency Management Agency has published online instructions for contributing to the Bahamas Disaster Relief Fund. The link to that page is https://bit.ly/2kIHDUK.”

The Conways remarked that the first steps in recovery efforts are locating the missing and deceased, caring for the injured, and relocating most people to somewhere that can sustain them. While that initial work is still happening, the next phases involving power restoration, fuel delivery, debris clearing, and medical assistance have begun with the assistance of U.S. Coast Guard, the British Navy, and the NGO Team Rubicon.

PORTS AUTHORITY JOINS FORCES WITH INDUSTRY PARTNERS TO FILL SHIPPING CONTAINERS WITH SUPPLIES

The South Carolina Ports Authority formed an alliance with MSC, one of the world’s leading container shipping and logistics conglomerates to fill two, 40-foot shipping containers with critical supplies to assist with relief efforts in the Bahamas. Maritime and port industry partners purchased supplies at Costco and Lowes, which included over 200 gas generators, tarps, gas cans, canopy tents, power cords, extension cords, batteries, water, toiletries, baby wipes, diapers, cleaning supplies and other related items. Additional items were donated by lowcountry residents, including Daniel Islanders. According to a press release, the containers were filled Saturday through Monday in Charleston and loaded on a vessel in Port Everglades Monday night. They arrived at the Port of Freeport Tuesday morning. The goods are already being distributed.

“In Charleston, we understand the devastation a hurricane can have on entire communities,” South Carolina Ports Authority president and CEO Jim Newsome said. “After seeing Hurricane Dorian’s distressing impacts on the Bahamas, we wanted to take action and send crucial supplies in the hopes of providing some relief.”

TWO RIVERS, TWO COUNTRIES

Just off of Clements Ferry Road, Two Rivers Church, a United Methodist community, is providing relief to affected families here and abroad. Reverend Wendy Hudson-Jacoby explained, “Locally, we are supporting families through the church and the Philip Simmons Schools who are struggling after missing a week of work. We know how difficult it can be to miss a quarter of your monthly wages.”

The church has set up a giving portal, trchs.org/give, that allows people to make tax-deductible gifts straight to the One Eleuthera Foundation, a group of non-profits that coordinates work throughout the Bahamas. They will donate 10 percent of offerings this month directly to Dorian relief. Additionally, Two Rivers is hosting “period packing parties” where church groups are packing menstruation supply kits through the Homeless Period Project - Lowcountry that will be flown to the Bahamas and distributed to women and girls.

Hudson-Jacoby elaborated on the importance of helping our neighbors in the Bahamas.

“Living in a coastal city, we know all too well the threat and devastation a hurricane can bring,” she said. “We in Charleston are uniquely suited to respond because many of us have lived through hurricanes, although none as severe as Dorian. The most effective way to provide the supplies needed most is through monetary donation, particularly through organizations that have no overhead and who work with partners on the ground. Locally, Water Mission is already providing aid and assistance. Because needs change from week to week, financial gifts ensure that those most in need receive exactly what is most helpful at any time.”

PUBLIX PACKS A PUNCH

In the five days since announcing a register donation program to support Hurricane Dorian relief efforts, Publix customers and employees nationwide have donated more than $1 million during checkout. One hundred percent of the funds donated at Publix registers will go to the American Red Cross. No end date has been announced for the fundraising effort.

“Our customers and associates are incredibly generous, and in times of need they look for ways to help,” said Publix Director of Media and Community Relations Maria Brous. “Their response to our register donation program is inspiring.”

Local Publix stores on Daniel Island and in Cainhoy are participating in the program; it’s a quick and convenient way for all residents to donate any amount each time they shop.

KIDS COLLECT WITH CREATIVITY

When JJ Vance, 12, Lilly-Kaye Vance, 11, Wren Vance, 9, and Cille Wren, 13, were given an assignment to clean out their closets as a way to battle boredom, they put their imaginations and creativity to work. Clary Vance explained, “During Dorian, I gave my kids a ‘chore chart’ to complete, and it involved cleaning out closets. (They are active kids, so I had to keep them busy!) We sorted and bagged old Halloween costumes with the intention of donating, but then thought it’d be fun to sell and raise money for hurricane victims. From the sales and from generous, straight donations, the kids raised $325!”

The funds will be sent to Convoy of Hope for the Bahamas, an organization that provides immediate humanitarian relief after disasters. Other children on Daniel Island have pitched in with lemonade stands, homemade bracelets, and other collection efforts.

The Vance family has fond memories of vacationing in the Bahamas.

“When we saw the complete devastation and destruction of the area, we were horrified. It was an odd mix of emotions last week. While we were grateful that Dorian stayed off the Charleston coast, our hearts ached for our neighbors in the Bahamas. It’s really cool to see how people step up and help...because honestly, this could have easily been us.”