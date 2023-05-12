It’s a Merry DIS-mas!

Daniel Island School is taking the spirit of the season to the next level with its holiday community initiatives.

The school’s various projects include a pre-Thanksgiving food drive, a toy drive for MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital, and lunch delivery for teachers and staff at Cainhoy Elementary School.

Each November, DIS conducts an annual holiday food drive and donates items to East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO) in Mount Pleasant. This year some friendly competition was added to correspond with the Clemson and Carolina football game. Parents and staff placed items in designated boxes that represented the

Clemson or Carolina teams.

The DIS community came together to support the food drive, contributing canned and packaged food, non-perishables, and toiletries like shampoo, toilet paper and soap.

Carolyn Aarons, the director of school counseling at DIS, shared insights into the food drive’s success. “Our student volunteers count the items each morning and log the total number, which is announced at the end of each school day. ECCO sends a truck to pick up the donations. Carolina won this year!” Aarons said

The school continued its acts of kindness with a recent lunch delivery to Cainhoy Elementary School teachers and staff. The food was provided using the funds from the Daniel Island Community Fund grant as well as discounted pricing provided by the Delman family at Clements Ferry’s Jersey Mike’s.

DIS is also accepting donations for their annual Shawn Jenkins Happy Wheels Toy Drive. Running from Nov. 21 to Dec. 19, the school is collecting newly purchased toys and books that it hopes will put a smile on the faces of hospitalized children throughout the state.

All donations will go to the MUSC Happy Wheels Chapter, a nonprofit organization that offers hospitalized children the opportunity to choose a new toy or book each week during their stay. They can keep the gifts they chose and take them home. Happy Wheels visits approximately 400 children weekly at all three children’s hospitals in South Carolina.

Amy Hardison, a geography teacher at DIS, shared her enthusiasm for the Happy Wheels toy drive, an initiative she has been organizing for several years.

“I found out about Happy Wheels when my nephew had to spend many days and weeks in the hospital,” Hardison said. “To be honest, I’ve lost track of how many years [DIS] has done this ever since. I think it is important to give kids the opportunity to not only give back but to provide opportunities for them to be involved in the process!”

The geography teacher elicits the help of her seventh-grade students, the Beta Club, and Student Council to collect the toys, sort them, pack and load them. With the toy drive still going on, DIS invites parents, students and staff to continue donating new books and toys with the price tags removed.

Drop off locations are in the front office or classrooms. Monetary donations are also accepted at happywheelsinc.org.

“Each year, our donations usually are the largest Happy Wheels get all year due to our very giving and generous community, families and students,” Hardison said.