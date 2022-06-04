It’s Official! Center Court Ribbon Cutting Ceremony marks a new era

On Monday, April 4, as a prelude to the first night matches of the Main Draw, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Stadium Court. Tournament emcee and host Andrew Krasny gave an introduction, followed by remarks from Tournament Director Bob Moran and Credit One Bank’s Senior Manager for Marketing and Sponsorships, Michael Norris. Moran and Norris were assisted with the ribbon cutting by ball girls Kaia Reiter and Lila Small, who held the ribbon. The $50 million plus renovations include a 60,000-square-foot stadium with an 11,500 seating capacity, fully conditioned permanent hospitality suites with access to private patios, kitchens, bathrooms and a Stage House which hosts player wellness facilities, media and back-of-house operations, as well as a VIP Club. To see the stadium unveiling, visit youtube.com/watch?v=PmQ1Wk6PKF4.