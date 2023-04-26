Is it hot in here?

Hormones are the chemical “messengers” that travel through the bloodstream controlling bodily functions from growth to reproduction. When hormones are balanced, they promote overall wellness. Hormones can wreak havoc from hot flashes to mood swings when not functioning properly. The good news is there are solutions to ease hormonal problems.

Thyroid issues can develop from infancy to old age. The thyroid’s main job is controlling metabolism — how the body uses energy. Dr. Brittany Henderson of the Charleston Thyroid Center (charlestonthyroidcenter.com) specializes in treating thyroid problems. She said thyroid issues are most problematic during hormonal changes like aging and pregnancy.

“Typically, women are affected more commonly than men at a ratio of 10:1, though men often have more severe disease,” Dr. Henderson said. “Most thyroid conditions in the U.S. are autoimmune in nature, meaning that the immune system, a bodily system meant to protect against bacteria and viruses, starts to wrongly identify one’s own thyroid as a threat.”

Hot when it’s freezing, gaining weight, or experiencing brain fog? If you’re of a certain age it could be your hormones. Both women and men will experience changes as they age. For women it’s menopause, for men it’s andropause.

Daniel Island resident Dr. Lucy Davis is based out of Palmetto Primary Care Physicians’ Daniel Island office (palmettoprimarycare.com). She noted that as we age, symptoms of hormonal decline are very broad. She advised that patients start with their general practitioner as symptoms could be signs of other problems.

“If you are experiencing symptoms that you believe could be associated with declining hormone levels, it is important to see your medical provider,” Dr. Davis said. “There are options available to help with certain symptoms, but many things must be taken into account, such as severity of symptoms, other risk factors a patient may have or family history.”

Dr. Susan Wilson of the Charleston HealthSpan Institute (charlestonhealthspan.com) has been prescribing hormones for more than 30 years. She provides help for both men and women suffering from age-related hormonal problems at both her Daniel Island and Pawleys Island locations.

In men, testosterone can start to decline as early as 30, with most men losing 1 to 2% a year starting around age 40. Like women, men can also experience fatigue, depression, weight gain, and loss of muscle mass as they age. Dr Wilson said that getting testosterone levels back to normal levels can provide relief.

Women often self-misdiagnose their symptoms. “The important thing to realize is that women in their 40s get thrown off guard when they’re not having hot flashes and still having periods because they’re not thinking perimenopause,” Wilson said. “If they’re not having hot flashes they frequently visit cardiologists, rheumatologists, or psychiatrists for a variety of hormone related complaints. People don’t always connect the dots.”

Hormone treatment has come a long way since Premarin (made from the urine of a pregnant horse) was introduced on the market. Dr. Wilson remembers a time when doctors had a difficult time making hormonal connections. Thankfully things are changing.

Dr. Wilson, who recently had a patient referred to her by a psychiatrist, explained. “I replaced her hormones and her mood disturbances resolved. I was very proud of the psychiatrist for having thought to get the patient’s hormones checked before starting an antidepressant.”

In her initial patient meeting Dr. Wilson spends time dispelling myths surrounding hormone treatments and helps patients become more knowledgeable about bioidentical hormone replacement therapy. “There’s a disconnect because bioidentical products, most of them, are not prepared by big pharma. They’re chemically identical to

the hormones that your ovaries made in large supply in your 20s and 30s and they’re not associated with the same risks as synthetics,” Dr. Wilson said.

Six years ago, Diane Majeska lost the desire to do anything, even the most important tasks like paying bills. “It felt like depression, but I had never suffered from depression or lack of energy to do even the most mundane tasks,” she said. “I knew my hormones could be contributing to this. I Googled bioidentical hormone therapy, and the Charleston Healthspan Institute popped up.”

After an initial diagnosis, Majeska started treatment and within a week felt like herself again. She credits Dr. Wilson with the change. “I have never felt that comfortable with a doctor. Dr. Wilson is passionate about hormone therapy and has years of experience. Run, don’t walk to the phone and make a call to Dr. Wilson if you don’t feel like yourself. You deserve to feel your best,” she exclaimed.