It takes more than sanitizer to stay safe from scammers

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 crisis is making it easier for con artists to scam people. Frank Abagnale, a Daniel Island resident and former con-man turned security expert, was the inspiration for the 2002 movie “Catch Me If You Can,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks. He says scam artists are using people’s fear of COVID-19 as opportunities to steal money or sensitive personal information.

For scammers, it’s still business as unusual.

“Scammers are coming out of the woodwork on all sorts of scams because the hard part of their work has been done for them amid our fears of the coronavirus,” Abagnale said.

Under the current circumstances people need to be even more vigilant, especially when the $2 trillion economic rescue package goes into effect. Abagnale advises residents to be on the lookout for shady phone calls, emails, or texts asking for personal information before they can send you a check.

“This is the time you hang up the phone on callers you do not know. You do not answer phishing emails that are asking you for money or personal information. Whether it's the IRS scam, a romance scam, sweepstakes scam, grandparents scam, or any other type of scam, they all have two red flags. At some point the scammer is going to ask you to provide them with personal information or ask you for money. If you do not know who is on the other end of that call or email, do not make the mistake of providing information or money. The other red flag is you have to provide this information/money immediately,” explained Abagnale.

He is concerned that the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act direct payments will be misused.

“After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the government discovered that about 10% of its payments turned out to be fraudulent. If that scale of fraud was replicated with the CARES Act direct payments, the IRS risks wasting $30 billion of taxpayer money. Even these days, that's a lot of money," said Abagnale.

Here is a list of things to look out for during the pandemic:

Scammers offering coronavirus testing (some are even going door-to-door) in an attempt to steal your health insurance or Medicare information to submit false claims.

Scammers saying they need your bank account information to deposit your "Trump dollars."

Scammers offering air duct replacement to help keep the coronavirus out of your home.

Text messages falsely claiming to be from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services asking you to click a link to take a "coronavirus preparedness" test. Instead of downloads, it puts malware onto your device.

Claims offering a treatment or cure. At this time, there is no vaccine, treatment, or cure for COVID-19.

Requests for donations to help people affected by the coronavirus. Ask the caller to send you information by mail, and to defer any decision to give a donation to a cause until you've researched it. Online options include charitynavigator.org and give.org.

Be suspicious of any emails claiming to be from CDC or experts saying they have breaking news about the virus. Emails from government entities come from an address that end in .gov.

As a long-time Daniel Island resident, Abagnale is impressed with how the community is handling the coronavirus crisis.

“One of the reasons I really like living on Daniel Island is it’s a great mix of retired people, seniors like myself who still work, and young families with children … I don't see a lot of children riding around together or hanging out together and for that I give a great deal of credit to their parents,” he said.