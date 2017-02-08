It's almost Back to School time!

In about two weeks, close to 4000 Daniel Island and Cainhoy area students will head back to school for the start of a new year. The first day of school is Thursday, August 17, for Daniel Island School, Cainhoy Elementary School, Hanahan High School and Philip Simmons Elementary, Middle and High Schools. For Bishop England students, the first full day of classes will take place on August 22. So what do parents and students need to know? We asked the principals at each of our community’s schools to give us the scoop on their summer preps, as well as how to get a smart start on the upcoming school year!

DANIEL ISLAND SCHOOL

by Principal Kori Brown

Number of students enrolled for 2017-2018 school year: Approximately 1150, although we are processing new registrations daily.

Number of staff members at the school: 115

Will there be any operational changes from last year? We will be adding on another administrator for the upcoming year. This person has not yet been hired.

What have you been working on this summer to prepare for the first day? Our teachers are attending STEAM training, led by Clemson professors, to help us extend our learning and broaden our experiences for our students.

Overall, what can students and families expect this year (goals, themes, focuses, etc)? Our theme this year is “DIS…Anchored in Excellence.” Our goals include improving school culture and climate by building and strengthening relationships as well as increasing student achievement using intentional planning through differentiation.

What are you most excited about in terms of the new school year? I am excited to continue the tradition of excellence at DIS. Through community partnerships such as Engaging Creative Minds, Rotary Club and others, we will make learning purposeful and fun! We have amazing teachers who come each day ready to make a difference for the students in this community – I am excited to support them in this important and challenging task!

Any advice to students about making the “back to school” transition run more smoothly?

New parents should plan to attend the new parent orientation on August 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Parent packets may be picked up at the school on August 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 5 to 7 p.m.

All families should plan to attend Back to School Night on August 15 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. In addition to locating your child’s classroom, meeting the teacher, and dropping off school supplies, families will have the opportunity to pick up their child’s Chromebook and backpack. Our wonderful PTA has arranged for food trucks and activities in the back bus loop as well! Don’t miss it!

CAINHOY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

by Principal Aidra Shaw

Number of students enrolled for 2017-2018 school year: Approximately 210 students

Number of staff members at the school: 45

Will there be any operational changes from last year? No operational changes this school year.

What have you been working on this summer to prepare for the first day? We are excited about continuing our STEAM initiative, Guided Reading and implementing Guided Math for the upcoming school year.

Overall, what can students and families expect this year (goals, themes, focuses, etc)? Our goals include a continued school-wide focus on authentic content integration, Arts infusion and challenging everyone to grow in all areas.

What are you most excited about in terms of the new school year? We are most excited to see the children learn and thrive each day. We appreciate the support of our community, local businesses and dedicated citizens.

PHILIP SIMMONS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

by Principal Karen Whitley

Number of Students enrolled for 2017-2018 school year: 303

Number of staff members at the school: 49

Will there be any operational changes from last year? The school day will begin five minutes earlier (7:40) and end five minutes later (2:35). Families with car riders at both schools (PSE and Philip Simmons Middle) have the option in the afternoon of picking up their children (elementary and middle) in the middle school line.

What have you been working on this summer to prepare for the first day? We have been participating in professional development and refining our technology plan (including plans for the Makerspace and robotics program) to maximize student learning and engagement through STEAM instructional approaches.

Overall, what can students and families expect this year (goals, themes, focuses, etc.)? Students and families can expect for Philip Simmons Elementary to build on the success of our first year as we continue “forging a future.” Our goal is to engage students in authentic, problem-based experiences with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics. Specifically, students will engage in a minimum of two STEAM units, cultivate “maker” skills, and maintain a digital portfolio of their learning.

What are you most excited about in terms of the new school year? We are excited to welcome all of our students and families for the 2017-2018 school year. We are looking forward to the opportunity to watch our students grow and learn.

Any advice to students about making the “back to school” transition run more smoothly?

We encourage all families to attend our Meet the Teacher night on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Many important tips and information will be shared at this meeting that will help students and families transition into the new school year.

PHILIP SIMMONS MIDDLE SCHOOL

by Principal Anthony Dixon

Number of students enrolled for 2017-2018 school year: Currently 271, but we are expecting 280+; this is a class size higher than last year.

Number of staff members at the school: Certified and non-certified staff total 40.

Will there be any operational changes from last year? PSE (Philip Simmons Elementary) and PSM will share the same bell schedule next year; 7:40 am - 2:35 pm - PSE and PSM have worked together to address drop off and pick up procedures that we will feel will ensure student safety and accommodate the needs of our wonderful families. We will share this information at our Meet the Teacher night.

What have you been working on this summer to prepare for the first day? We have worked on creating a schedule that focuses on our students’ needs, maximizes our teacher instructional capabilities, and focuses on instruction and planning for project based learning and STEAM. We have collaborated with parents and community to incorporate some ideas that will continue to build our wonderful community. The middle school also will participate in One School, One Book - a school wide book study to kick off our reading initiatives for the year. This book study will end with a school Skype with the author of the novel.

Overall, what can students and families expect this year (goals, themes, focuses, etc)? We have adopted the motto, “Every student, every chance, every day.” Our staff is committed to the students, families, and PSM community. We have reflected on feedback received from a variety of stakeholders, worked together throughout the summer, and participated in national and local staff development, in order to ensure that our practices and beliefs align with this statement. Our decisions for teaching and learning will be based on every student and we will work together to ensure that every student has a chance every day.

What are you most excited about in terms of the new school year? Seeing the PSM Iron Horses once again. It has been a quiet summer! Our students are filled with life, inquiry, and are simply great young men and women.

Any advice to students about making the “back to school” transition run more smoothly? Bring that Iron Horse Pride on the first day! Commit to an academic and social goal at PSM and let your teachers know. We want to work with you to ensure that you exceed your personal expectations.

PHILIP SIMMONS HIGH SCHOOL

by Principal

Dr. James Spencer

Number of students enrolled for 2017-2018 school year: We currently have a little over 200 students registered but families are registering every day.

Number of staff members at the school: 50

Will there be any operational changes from last year? Non-applicable, as this is the school’s first year!

What have you been working on this summer to prepare for the first day? Since we are a brand new high school, we have been literally working on A-Z! Everything from curriculum, professional development plans, hiring personnel, obtaining all the materials needed within the school including instructional supplies, athletic equipment, fine arts equipment, furniture, technology etc.!

Overall, what can students and families expect this year (goals, themes, focuses, etc.)? Philip Simmons High School will be an extraordinary high school with an amazing faculty and staff, world-class facilities, exciting athletic opportunities, and a climate and culture where adults and students look forward to coming to school! Since we are a STEAM high school, technology will be evident and a focus within our school and curriculum. We will offer technical career pathways such as Pre-engineering, Networking, Cyber-Security, Mechatronics, and Computer Science.

What are you most excited about in terms of the new school year? We are most excited about working with our students to make their dreams a reality! We believe in every child and will do everything we can to help every child succeed!

Any advice to students about making the “back to school” transition run more smoothly? Bring your positive, “I Can Do’ Attitude.” Be open to new ideas, new knowledge and new relationships. High school is an amazing and impactful time in our lives. Be willing to work hard and we will help you to make your hopes and dreams for your future your reality.

BISHOP ENGLAND HIGH SCHOOL

by Principal Patrick Finneran

Number of students enrolled for 2017-2018 school year: 675

Number of staff members at the school: 55 teachers, 27 staff members

Will there be any operational changes from last year? We have four new staff members: Peter Collins joins the Science Department, Priscilla Estrada rejoins the Theology Department, Frank Gibbes joins the Business/Technology Department and Kyle Pridgen joins the Science Department.

What have you been working on this summer to prepare for the first day? We have been busy working on several technology initiatives; new tablet PCs for all faculty and staff, two new mobile laptop computer labs for use in the classrooms, a new/enhanced wireless system to cover all areas of the school, a new server and our new Technology Enhanced Active Learning (TEAL) classroom. The TEAL classroom will have movable furniture, an 80” touchscreen interactive Sharp Aquos board, two 50” televisions, wrap-around glass whiteboard, new lighting and 30 tablet PCs.

Overall, what can students and families expect this year (goals, themes, focuses, etc)? In conjunction with the Diocese of Charleston, the school will be moving to a more student-centered classroom to further meet the needs of all learners. Additionally, the school will look at student assessments, and the use of assessment data to help drive instruction.

What are you most excited about in terms of the new school year? I am excited to welcome back our returning students, and I look forward to getting to know the Class of 2021!

Any advice to students about making the “back to school” transition run more smoothly? The only advice I have is for the students to get a good night’s rest prior to the start of school, and to begin every day with prayer.

HANAHAN HIGH SCHOOL

by Principal Rick Raycroft

Number of students enrolled for 2017-2018 school year: 1003

Number of staff members at the school: 110

Will there be any operational changes from last year? With the opening of Philip Simmons High School, we will have very few students in grades 9 and 10 from Daniel Island, Huger, Wando, and Cainhoy, though we look forward to continuing to serve the Juniors and Seniors from those communities. The “Late-In” Days for staff development have decreased in frequency. We will not have any “Late-In” Days during the months of August, December, or May. There will only be two “Late-In” Days in each of the other months of the school year.

What have you been working on this summer to prepare for the first day? Every year we work on student and teacher schedules as well as maintenance and cosmetic improvements in preparation for the start of the school year. We have also hired some new teachers, secretaries, and teachers’ assistants.

Overall, what can students and families expect this year (goals, themes, focuses, etc)?

Our theme for this year is “SOAR” Like A Hawk” - Speak with kindness, Overcome adversity, Achieve greatness, and Respect yourself and others.

Our goal is for every student and staff member to grow and get better every day. We will continue to focus on helping students be College and Career Ready.

What are you most excited about in terms of the new school year? What I am most excited about every year is our students…those returning for another year and those who are new to HHS.

Any advice to students about making the “back to school” transition run more smoothly? Do not waste any time. Every day is important. I encourage all of our students to choose a positive attitude. Be patient and kind and caring and committed to achieving greatness. We will do all we can to help you get there. If you need anything, ask us. You are why we are here.

Back to school EVENTS and ACTIVITIES:

DANIEL ISLAND SCHOOL

New Parent Orientation

Aug. 7 - 6:30 p.m.

Parent Pick-Up

Aug. 14 - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

PTA “Back to School” Celebration!

Aug. 15 - 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Come meet your teachers and classmates! Then kick off the 2017-2018 school year at Freedom Park, behind the school, with food for purchase from food trucks, entertainment, and activities for the kids. Contact Dawn Harris, PTA VP of Programs, with any questions at dawnmharris2005@yahoo.com or 843-926-3296.

CAINHOY

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Back to School Night

Aug. 15 - 5 to 6:30 p.m.

PHILIP SIMMONS

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Back to School Night

Aug. 15 - 5 to 7 p.m.

PHILIP SIMMONS

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Open House/Meet the Teacher

Aug. 15 - 5 to 7 p.m.

PHILIP SIMMONS HIGH SCHOOL

Freshmen & Sophomore Orientation

Aug. 11 - 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Note: Busses will be running at their published locations and times. There will be sessions for both parents and students.

Building Dedication Ceremony

Aug. 13 - 3 p.m.

HANAHAN HIGH SCHOOL

Freshman Parent Night

Aug. 7 - 6 p.m.

Fact and Fee

Aug. 8 and 9 - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Freshmen Orientation

Aug. 11 - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

BISHOP ENGLAND

HIGH SCHOOL

9th and 10th Grade Orientation

Aug. 17 - 8:10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

11th and 12th Grade Orientation

Aug. 18 - 8:10 a.m. to 12 p.m.