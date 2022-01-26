January's Souper Bowl

A serving of piping hot soup is the perfect cure for the winter doldrums. Fill your cup (or bowl) with the ultimate comfort food. In honor of January's National Soup Month, enjoy tried-and-true recipes shared by our readers, adaptations of recipes from area restaurants recreated just for The Daniel Island News, and a listing of the best soup discoveries from our Facebook poll. Bon Appetit!

Chefs typically prepare soups in towering stock pots made in quantities to feed the masses. Two local restaurateurs, Laura Alberts Tasteful Options and Mpishi, graciously rose to the challenge to adapt their recipes to share with the home cook, producing smaller quantities that still capture their restaurant’s signature flavors and culinary style.

Laura Alberts Butternut Squash Soup Laura Alberts, established in September 2002, is approaching its 20th year on Daniel Island. The restaurant, located at 891 Island Park Drive, offers lunch Monday-Saturday, brunch on Saturday and dinner Wednesday. Owner Karen Elsey said, “Our dinner to-go program sustained us during the indoor dining closure in 2020 and continues to be enjoyed as a freshly made dinner option for families on the move and for busy professionals. We are Daniel Island's new option for ‘Grab & Go,’ with our daily frose features, fresh made chicken salad, potato salad, aged white cheddar pimento cheese spreads, sweet treats and breakfast breads to enjoy at home.” INGREDIENTS Makes: 1 quart of soup • 1 large butternut squash • 2 stalks of celery, chopped • ½ of a large onion, chopped • 2 cloves garlic, minced • 1 stick unsalted butter • 1 cup dry, white wine • 1 quart heavy cream • 1 cup water • 1 tsp. white pepper • 1 tsp. nutmeg • Salt and pepper, to taste • 1 cup toasted pumpkin seeds/pepitas DIRECTIONS Peel butternut squash, remove seeds, chop into small chunks. Sauté celery, onion, and garlic in ½ stick of butter on medium heat until tender. Deglaze pot with 1 cup of dry, white wine until liquid is reduced by half. Add chopped butternut squash and remaining ½ stick of butter, sauté, and add water and heavy cream. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat. Add pepper, nutmeg, and salt. Simmer until squash is tender. Remove from heat and use a hand mixer to puree the mixture until smooth. Serve hot and top with toasted pepitas (pumpkin seeds).

Andy Clay, owner and chef at Mpishi, specializes in preparing traditional comfort foods, ethnic dishes, and health-conscious options. His turkey, white bean, and vegetable soup recipe was put together exclusively for The Daniel Island News as a balanced meal made with accessible ingredients that can easily be duplicated at home. Visit Mpishi at 162 Seven Farms Drive to sample their full menu of globally inspired dishes.

MPishi's Turkey, White Bean & Vegetable Soup

INGREDIENTS

Feeds 8-10 people

• 1 ½ lbs. ground turkey

• 4 celery stalks, diced

• 4 carrots, sliced

• 1/2 head of cauliflower, roughly cut

• 1 zucchini, sliced

• 1 onion, diced

• 1 tbs. dry parsley

• 12 cups chicken stock

• 2 cups cooked white beans

DIRECTIONS

Heat a Dutch oven and add a little oil. When hot, add the onion, celery, and carrots. Sauté for a few minutes, then add the turkey. Sauté turkey until browned. Add chicken stock, then add all vegetables and parsley. Cook until vegetables are tender, about 15 minutes. Stir in white beans and salt and pepper to taste.

FAN FAVORITES

Best Chicken Tortilla Soup: Agaves Cantina 885 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island The DI News’ informal Facebook poll revealed that Daniel Islanders are downright passionate about the chicken tortilla soup at Agaves. We ordered our own bowl and agreed with the stellar reviews. The soup is homemade with rich chicken stock, chunks of pulled chicken, tomatoes, sauteed onion, a hint of lime, cilantro, and tortilla strips. Surprise ingredients include chunks of perfectly ripened avocado and a chilled pico de Gallo topper that adds freshness and flavor. The combination of ingredients isn’t heavy but feels like a full meal; it’s not overly spicy or salty but brings just the right amount of warmth. We recommend ordering a bowl for takeout – the restaurant generously fills a quart-sized container and includes a bag of chips, allowing for ample portions for two. Best Italian Soup: Vespa Pizzeria 224 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island Vespa, a Daniel Island staple for the past 12 years, always serves its signature soup: tomato basil with homemade croutons. Another favorite is their Italian sausage and white bean soup, made by Chef Hellen Longo. Longo combines chopped Italian sausage with white beans, tomato paste, chicken broth, onions, celery, carrots, rice, salt, and pepper. At first glance, this seems to be a basic soup recipe. But unique ingredients — plantains and yucca — added at the end of the cooking process give this dish extra pizazz. Facebook commenters noted that Vespa is a great option for original soups that you can’t find anywhere else. The Italian sausage and white bean soup is a weekly feature that rotates with other popular specials: cauliflower, broccoli and cheddar; French onion, Italian wedding, and minestrone. MOMS KNOW BEST A list of the best soups from restaurants in the area, from the Daniel Island Moms Facebook page. • Crab and corn chowder from The New York Butcher Shoppe • Sopa Azteca from Viva La Taqueria • Hot and sour soup from Dragon Palace • Roasted tomato and mushroom soup from Sermet’s Courtyard • Tomato basil from Joey Tomatoes • Clam chowder at Lowco Café

MADE FROM SCRATCH

Comforting recipes from home chefs

Potato Soup from Elizabeth Perkis

The Perkis family moved to Daniel Island 19 years ago. The matriarch of the family, Elizabeth, said, “We wanted a home base on the East Coast and DI seemed like a great place to start a family.” Soup is a popular choice for this busy family with two teens. Elizabeth said that she can make it anytime, earlier in the day or even the week and it reheats so well. “I also make double batches of most non-cream based soups and put them in two bowl-sized freezer containers for lunch later,” she noted. The potato soup recipe is a rich, family favorite and one that can be made for vegetarians.

INGREDIENTS

• 1 cup onion, diced

• 3/4 cup celery, diced

• 1/2 cup carrots, diced

• 2 tbsp. butter

• 3 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

• 1/3 cup flour

• 4-5 cups broth (chicken or vegetarian chicken style)

• 5 cups potatoes, chopped (approx 1 3/4 lbs)

• 1 tbsp. soy sauce

• 1 bay leaf

• 1 tsp. seasoning salt (or favorite salt blend)

• 1 tsp. pepper

• 1/8 tsp. celery seed

• 1/2 cup heavy cream

• 1/2 cup sour cream

• 1 cup shredded cheddar or gruyere cheese

• 1/2 cup chopped bacon (or faux bacon)

DIRECTIONS

Sauté onion, celery and carrots in the butter/olive oil for 10 mins on medium heat until softened but not browned. Add flour and continue cooking for 5 minutes, as flour turns a light tan color, stirring very frequently to avoid burning. Slowly add stock while stirring to blend into a creamy consistency without lumps. Next, add listed ingredients – potatoes through celery seed – and cook on low simmer for 20 minutes until potatoes are mostly tender. Add cream and continue cooking 5-10 minutes longer. Take off heat and stir in sour cream. Top with optional cheddar or bacon.