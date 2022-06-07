Jerseys for Juniors provides hope to children in difficult circumstances

Eddie Bath, founder of Jerseys for Juniors, and Shaw Hill of Atlantic Shield formed a special connection through Hill’s 12-year-old son Rhys and The Daniel Island News Pigskin Pick ‘Em Challenge.

Rhys, who battled acute T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma, was the first recipient of a gift from Bath’s charity. Jerseys for Juniors, founded in 2021, aims to create hope for kids battling medical problems as well as kids living in underprivileged communities by engaging them through the world of sports.

The all-volunteer organization connects with all four South Carolina children’s hospitals and works to bring customized sports memorabilia gifts to the young patients. The organization also aims to refurbish and fund playgrounds and to take children living in group homes to ballgames.

Bath explained that he wanted to help kids feel hopeful when facing difficult circumstances. Having experienced the joy of a gift of uniforms to his high school basketball team, he decided to use that experience and his love of sports as a means to bring hope to others.

Rhys said that when he received his customized Seattle Seahawk jersey and frame, he felt “grateful and happy” and that it made him want to do something similar for others. Shaw said he witnessed Rhys’ intense emotion to receive the gift – realizing that someone else was thinking about him.

Atlantic Shield sponsors the annual Pigskin Pick ‘Em, a 22-week reader/sponsor promotion that runs in The Daniel Island News throughout the football season. As last years’ winner of the contest, Hill selected Jerseys for Juniors to receive the $500 charitable donation from The Daniel Island News.

This is the second year in a row that Atlantic Shield has won the contest. The year prior, they designated Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to receive a donation.

The secret to their winning success? “Rhys,” Hill said. “He studies teams, statistics, matchups, pays attention to the injury and weather reports… He spends hours on pick ’em each week and Atlantic Shield gets all the credit. I chuckled early on this year and said to Erik,

‘We should really remove our faces and let Rhys be the face of Atlantic Shield, because he is the one winning!’”

Hill credits organizations like LLS for funding cures for cancer and reports that Rhys is doing amazingly well today with his recovery, returned to school as a full time student and remains in remission.

“This year we wanted to give back to a cause that provided our family a bright spot in a time of darkness. To witness the pure happiness when Rhys received an athletic jersey, or a personal message from one of his athletic heroes, makes us want to be involved in providing that moment of joy to other families going through difficult times. Jerseys for Juniors has a mission to do just this, and this year we want to shine a light on them for it. We support them and we hope your readers will consider joining us in supporting them too,” Hill said.

To make a donation, to become involved or to learn more, visit jerseysforjuniors.org.