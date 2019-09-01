Johnny Cribb sworn in as new Berkeley County supervisor

New leadership has officially taken over the administrative helm of Berkeley County government. Before a packed house in the Berkeley County Council chambers in Moncks Corner on Jan. 2, Johnny Cribb was sworn in as the newly elected county supervisor.

“This is a brand new year, and with a new year comes new opportunity, opportunity for promise,” stated Berkeley County Public Information Officer Hannah Moldenhauer, before calling Cribb to the podium. “And we are here today to celebrate that. We are here to support a new supervisor, one that you elected.”

Cribb’s career has included three years as an educator and 15 years as a public servant with the Town of Mount Pleasant. For the last 10 years, he has been town administrator for the City of Hanahan.

“Over the next 10 years, Berkeley County is likely to see some of the biggest changes that it will ever see,” said Hanahan City Councilman Michael Sally, a longtime friend and supporter of Cribb’s who spoke at the ceremony. “…When I look around Berkeley County, from school board to city hall, to county seat, to our state and local officials, and our federal officials that represent us, we’ve got the right people in place.”

Sen. Tim Scott then took to the podium to administer Cribb’s oath of office, offering the new supervisor his praise and support.

“We have folks who have a lot of experience, a lot of education, but most things just take a bit of common sense,” said Scott, a Berkeley County resident. “And the one thing that I’ve seen manifest through your leadership is common sense. I know you’re trained well as an administrator and I know that you have a love and a passion for the community…I am thankful to be under your leadership.”

After being sworn in, and thanking his family, friends, and other supporters, Cribb took some time to outline his goals for his new role. He cited roads and congestion as the number one concern he heard from residents on the campaign trail. Other topics included flooding, public safety, water and sewer, the animal shelter, Cypress Gardens and the boat landing.

“We can work on all of those things,” he told the crowd. “…I am beyond excited to work with our county council. And what we’re going to do as a staff is we’re going to work within the mission and vision of county council…The administrative office is going to provide that connection between the staff and the feedback the residents are giving county council, so we’re all pulling in the same direction. We’re not gonna spin our wheels on something that doesn’t have the support of council.”

Cribb promised to follow several guiding principles in his new post: work hard, surround himself with good people, do the right thing, be fiscally responsible, and be humble.

“There is one Berkeley County,” he said. “…An issue is an issue no matter where it originates from…Everybody and every issue will receive the same response and be just as important.”

Cribb said his first order of business is to determine his administration’s vision for the county, plan, priorities, and how to fund them.

“I don’t feel comfortable moving forward until I get a really good handle on that,” he said.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis was also sworn in on Jan. 2, along with new County Coroner George Oliver.